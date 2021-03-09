Letter: Pothole complaints being ignored
Barbara Perdoni
Published: 9:30 AM March 9, 2021
- Credit: BARBARA PERDONI
I am a resident of Ramsey Mereside and since 2019 I have been complaining about the state of our road.
Other residents have been also, and to date no proper long-term repairs have taken place.
I posted a suggestion request on Facebook, (because I am getting nowhere with the council).
Something needs to be done.
