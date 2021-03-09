Published: 9:30 AM March 9, 2021

Barbara Perdoni, who is a resident of Ramsey Mereside, has been complaining about potholes in Oilmills Road since 2019. - Credit: BARBARA PERDONI

I am a resident of Ramsey Mereside and since 2019 I have been complaining about the state of our road.

Other residents have been also, and to date no proper long-term repairs have taken place.

I posted a suggestion request on Facebook, (because I am getting nowhere with the council).

Something needs to be done.

BARBARA PERDONI



