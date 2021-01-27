Published: 3:39 PM January 27, 2021 Updated: 3:56 PM January 27, 2021

Motorists pictured at the flooded Welney Wash Road on Wednesday (January 27). - Credit: Terry Harris

They’re not the first, probably unlikely to be the last, but motorists driving through flooded Welney Wash Road leave behind a mixed bag of responses.

Some villagers simply notch up another point or two in the annual contest for the unofficial ‘competition’ run by a local Facebook page.

Those taking part get a point for every car towed from the road, two extra points if it’s a van or lorry, and five points if the driver gives up and abandons their vehicle. For the latter you need photographic evidence.

Cruelly, competition entrants get an additional five points if a rescue vehicle sent out to recover a flooded car itself gets stuck.

One motorist steps out of their car with an umbrella to view the flooded road. - Credit: © Terry Harris

British sense of humour aside, villagers remain on the whole angry that thoughtless drivers use up valuable emergency services time rescuing stranded motorists.

“The road is still flooded and closed,” says the Welney Flood Watch group that is active each time the road is flooded.

“Find another route.”

Although there was a small drop in river levels overnight, at 2.95m it is still classified very much as a road that is closed.

