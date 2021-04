Published: 3:23 PM April 19, 2021 Updated: 3:24 PM April 19, 2021

The district council is urging residents to take twice-weekly rapid coronavirus tests to “help support the roadmap out of lockdown”.

Although everyone in England is now able to access free, rapid Covid-19 test kits twice a week, there are even more convenient ways to get tested in Fenland.

Lateral flow tests, which can be taken at sites across the district, can now be taken under supervision of a member of staff.

Staff will process your result for you on site within 30 minutes with no appointment necessary, just turn up.

The tests can be taken in the following locations:

Queen Mary Centre, Queen’s Road, Wisbech. Open 8am to 7pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 5pm on Saturdays.

King Edward Community Centre, 3 King Edwards Road, Chatteris. Open Monday and Saturday, 9am to 5pm

GER Sports and Social Club, Robingoodfellows Lane, March. Open Tuesday and Thursday, 9am to 5pm.

Whittlesey Baptist Church, 32 Gracious Street, Whittlesey. Open Wednesday and Friday, 9am to 5pm.

Dr Liz Robin, director of public health for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “Twice-weekly rapid testing is actively helping to identify cases of Covid-19 that would otherwise be missed.

“With one in three people with coronavirus showing no symptoms and potentially spreading it without knowing, rapid testing helps to identify positive cases quickly, preventing the spread of infection.

“We need everybody to get into the habit of twice-weekly testing as part of our everyday lives.

“A one-off test will offer little benefit as it can only provide information about likelihood of being infectious at that point in time.

“Twice-weekly testing will help to keep each other safe and alongside the ongoing vaccine rollout, it will help us to move forward with the roadmap out of lockdown.”

Secondary and college students are already being given tests to use at home twice a week, throughout term time and the holidays.

You can also collect tests to complete at home from the PCR testing sites, the rapid testing site at the Queen Mary Centre, Wisbech, and pharmacies that have signed up to offer Pharmacy Collect.

Find your nearest site at: https://maps.test-and-trace.nhs.uk/

Those who can’t access tests through the other routes can order home testing kits online at: www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests or by calling 119.

What should someone do if they get a positive LFD result?

If you receive a positive LFD test result, you and your household must self-isolate immediately and you will need to book a follow-up PCR test within two days.

You can do this online at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or by calling 119.

The LFD tests are strictly for people without coronavirus symptoms (a new, continuous cough, high temperature or change in your sense of smell/taste).

If you have symptoms, self-isolate immediately and book a PCR test.

Support to self-isolate

There’s lots of support available so you don’t need to leave home while self-isolating.

This includes:

If you test positive for Covid-19 or are told to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace, or you are the are the parent or guardian of a child who has been told to self-isolate, you may be entitled to a one-off payment of £500 from the NHS Test and Trace Support Payment scheme or the Local Discretionary Fund. Find out more at: www.fenland.gov.uk/testandtracepayment

Need food, medicine, or other essential supplies? Call Fenland District Council’s Covid-19 Community Hub on 01354 654321 or email: covid19@fenland.gov.uk

If you’re struggling financially, the council’s Covid-19 Community Hub can also put you in touch with a Citizen’s Advice advisor who can provide free, impartial, and independent advice to help with concerns such as debts, benefits, Universal Credit claims, access to funding, pensions, employment and much more. Call 01354 654321 or email: covid19@fenland.gov.uk