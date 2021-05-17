Special Report

Published: 4:44 PM May 17, 2021 Updated: 4:47 PM May 17, 2021

Ravenswood Pet Rescue saved ‘The Miricle 9’ from a ‘horrific situation’ after their owner died, as well another 26 dogs. - Credit: Ravenswood Pet Rescue

Pet rescuers say they are “still struggling to cope” after saving eight dogs and a cat after their owner died, alongside 26 other dogs.

“We pray it's something we never have to do again,” said Wisbech-based Ravenswood Pet Rescue after rescuing ‘The Miricle 9’ from the horrific situation.

“Their owner was found deceased, we assumed she had no family due to the time she’s been passed and the terrible living conditions for both owner and dogs.

Ravenswood Pet Rescue saved ‘The Miricle 9’ from a ‘horrific situation’ after their owner died, as well another 26 dogs. - Credit: RPR

“We were called to help the police at 10.30pm on Thursday night with a horrific situation.

“We of course jumped in our vans and headed straight over but nothing could prepare us for what we were going to be faced with.”

You may also want to watch:

Rescuers described having to put bin bags on their feet and having to wear gloves and masks before they were allowed into the scene.

They added: “We found eight dogs, two barely alive and the other six in terrible condition, and one cat who wasn't in too bad a condition.”

Ravenswood Pet Rescue saved ‘The Miricle 9’ from a ‘horrific situation’ after their owner died, as well another 26 dogs. - Credit: RPR

They rushed the animals to Chatteris-based Trio Vets who jumped to begin emergency care in a bid to save their lives.

“Well, the team at Trio went above and beyond and even came to assist us at the property,” added Ravenswood Pet Rescue.

“We searched the property to make sure we hadn't left anyone behind alive.

Ravenswood Pet Rescue saved ‘The Miricle 9’ from a ‘horrific situation’ after their owner died, as well another 26 dogs. - Credit: RPR

“We then left for the vets. We didn't think one little old man would make it and on arrival at the vets we actually thought he'd passed away.

“But he was still with us just, and the team at Trio got onto trying to save him.

“We unloaded everyone else, and they all got a full check over, onto fluids and a little food as they were all starving and severely underweight and dehydrated.

Ravenswood Pet Rescue saved ‘The Miricle 9’ from a ‘horrific situation’ after their owner died, as well another 26 dogs. - Credit: RPR

“One little man may need to have his eye removed. all will need dentals, and long-term care before rehoming can be thought about so please don't contact us about that at the moment.

“We left the dogs and cat in the amazing care of Trio at 3am Friday morning.

“We had to try and prepare ourselves for the heart-breaking and traumatizing task the next day to return with the police to the property and remove 26 deceased dogs. I’m so proud of the team.

Ravenswood Pet Rescue saved ‘The Miricle 9’ from a ‘horrific situation’ after their owner died, as well another 26 dogs. - Credit: RPR

“This was an experience we can't even describe and we are sorry it was too late for the others; all we can do now is pray for the eight dogs and cat we managed to save.

“All are still with us and we are hoping there isn't long term damage physically to them, mentally they are all doing well, they are of course protective over their food but who can blame them.

“We are all affected by what we had to deal with so please bear with us. We are struggling a little.”

Ravenswood Pet Rescue saved ‘The Miricle 9’ from a ‘horrific situation’ after their owner died, as well another 26 dogs. - Credit: RPR

A person, believed to be close to the deceased woman, said: “Anyone that is saying bad words about the person involved, she died.

“She had been laid there for three to four weeks with no help, that's why the animals have suffered and that's why so many have died and so on, so have a bit of respect!

“And for the girls that have done what they have done, have done an amazing job.”

An online fundraiser has been organised to help the recovery of the nine pets and more than £2,200 has already been raised of the £1,000 target.

Ravenswood Pet Rescue saved ‘The Miricle 9’ from a ‘horrific situation’ after their owner died, as well another 26 dogs. - Credit: RPR

They added: “The lady had been passed away for many weeks.

“It was the worst two days of any of our lives in rescue and we just want to concentrate on the survivors.

“A lady died and many dogs too, please be respectful.

Ravenswood Pet Rescue saved ‘The Miricle 9’ from a ‘horrific situation’ after their owner died, as well another 26 dogs. - Credit: RPR

“Please don't call the vets for updates on the dogs, we will post them here as they are busy caring for them.

“They have even given up their own time to make sure they are getting the best care possible.

“We have set up the following Go Fund Me Page and we also have a PayPal account donations@ravenswoodpetrescue.co.uk.”

One donator said: “What a hellish task for you all.

Ravenswood Pet Rescue saved ‘The Miricle 9’ from a ‘horrific situation’ after their owner died, as well another 26 dogs. - Credit: RPR

“My heart breaks for the 26 lost souls that deserved so much better.

“Sending prayers for those that you saved. I cannot comprehend how people can do this.”

Another said: “What a sorry state of affairs, but thank you all for your love and caring during such a traumatic time, I cannot imagine it.

“I have just read about their owner's demise, poor lady obviously was an animal lover.”

To donate, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/the-miracle-9-tragic-appeal