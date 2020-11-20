IT’S A MIRACLE: Dog stolen six years ago from 300 miles away to be reunited with owner
PUBLISHED: 11:58 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:58 20 November 2020
A dog that was stolen six years ago from more than 300 miles away will finally be reunited with her owner this weekend.
Bonnie, a female cocker spaniel, was handed into the care of Ravenswood Pet Rescue on Thursday November 19 after having a few days of vet care and love at Terrington Veterinary Centre.
Caroline Trigg and Shelley Munns, who work at Ravenswood, said Bonnie’s owner - who is coming to collect her on Saturday - “couldn’t quite believe it. He never thought he’d see her again.”
They added that, despite having “a hard few years for sure, she’s a happy loving girl - we can’t wait to see her reunited.”
News of the miracle reunion has since been read by more than 200 people on social media.
One person said: “This just melts my heart!”
