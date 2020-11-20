IT’S A MIRACLE: Dog stolen six years ago from 300 miles away to be reunited with owner

Cocker spaniel Bonnie was stolen six years ago from more than 300 miles away. After being handed into the care of Ravenswood Pet Rescue - following a few days of vet care and love at Terrington Veterinary Centre - she will finally be reunited with her owner tomorrow. Picture: RAVENSWOOD PET RESCUE Archant

A dog that was stolen six years ago from more than 300 miles away will finally be reunited with her owner this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cocker spaniel Bonnie was stolen six years ago from more than 300 miles away. After being handed into the care of Ravenswood Pet Rescue - following a few days of vet care and love at Terrington Veterinary Centre - she will finally be reunited with her owner tomorrow. Picture: RAVENSWOOD PET RESCUE Cocker spaniel Bonnie was stolen six years ago from more than 300 miles away. After being handed into the care of Ravenswood Pet Rescue - following a few days of vet care and love at Terrington Veterinary Centre - she will finally be reunited with her owner tomorrow. Picture: RAVENSWOOD PET RESCUE

Bonnie, a female cocker spaniel, was handed into the care of Ravenswood Pet Rescue on Thursday November 19 after having a few days of vet care and love at Terrington Veterinary Centre.

Caroline Trigg and Shelley Munns, who work at Ravenswood, said Bonnie’s owner - who is coming to collect her on Saturday - “couldn’t quite believe it. He never thought he’d see her again.”

MORE: Stolen cocker spaniels found in police raid on travellers’ site

Cocker spaniel Bonnie was stolen six years ago from more than 300 miles away. After being handed into the care of Ravenswood Pet Rescue - following a few days of vet care and love at Terrington Veterinary Centre - she will finally be reunited with her owner tomorrow. Picture: RAVENSWOOD PET RESCUE Cocker spaniel Bonnie was stolen six years ago from more than 300 miles away. After being handed into the care of Ravenswood Pet Rescue - following a few days of vet care and love at Terrington Veterinary Centre - she will finally be reunited with her owner tomorrow. Picture: RAVENSWOOD PET RESCUE

MORE: Brewster looks for his happy new year home

They added that, despite having “a hard few years for sure, she’s a happy loving girl - we can’t wait to see her reunited.”

News of the miracle reunion has since been read by more than 200 people on social media.

Cocker spaniel Bonnie was stolen six years ago from more than 300 miles away. After being handed into the care of Ravenswood Pet Rescue - following a few days of vet care and love at Terrington Veterinary Centre - she will finally be reunited with her owner tomorrow. Picture: RAVENSWOOD PET RESCUE Cocker spaniel Bonnie was stolen six years ago from more than 300 miles away. After being handed into the care of Ravenswood Pet Rescue - following a few days of vet care and love at Terrington Veterinary Centre - she will finally be reunited with her owner tomorrow. Picture: RAVENSWOOD PET RESCUE

One person said: “This just melts my heart!”

You may also want to watch: