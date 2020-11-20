Advanced search

IT’S A MIRACLE: Dog stolen six years ago from 300 miles away to be reunited with owner

PUBLISHED: 11:58 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:58 20 November 2020

Cocker spaniel Bonnie was stolen six years ago from more than 300 miles away. After being handed into the care of Ravenswood Pet Rescue - following a few days of vet care and love at Terrington Veterinary Centre - she will finally be reunited with her owner tomorrow. Picture: RAVENSWOOD PET RESCUE

Cocker spaniel Bonnie was stolen six years ago from more than 300 miles away. After being handed into the care of Ravenswood Pet Rescue - following a few days of vet care and love at Terrington Veterinary Centre - she will finally be reunited with her owner tomorrow. Picture: RAVENSWOOD PET RESCUE

A dog that was stolen six years ago from more than 300 miles away will finally be reunited with her owner this weekend.

Cocker spaniel Bonnie was stolen six years ago from more than 300 miles away. After being handed into the care of Ravenswood Pet Rescue - following a few days of vet care and love at Terrington Veterinary Centre - she will finally be reunited with her owner tomorrow. Picture: RAVENSWOOD PET RESCUE Cocker spaniel Bonnie was stolen six years ago from more than 300 miles away. After being handed into the care of Ravenswood Pet Rescue - following a few days of vet care and love at Terrington Veterinary Centre - she will finally be reunited with her owner tomorrow. Picture: RAVENSWOOD PET RESCUE

Bonnie, a female cocker spaniel, was handed into the care of Ravenswood Pet Rescue on Thursday November 19 after having a few days of vet care and love at Terrington Veterinary Centre.

Caroline Trigg and Shelley Munns, who work at Ravenswood, said Bonnie’s owner - who is coming to collect her on Saturday - “couldn’t quite believe it. He never thought he’d see her again.”

Cocker spaniel Bonnie was stolen six years ago from more than 300 miles away. After being handed into the care of Ravenswood Pet Rescue - following a few days of vet care and love at Terrington Veterinary Centre - she will finally be reunited with her owner tomorrow. Picture: RAVENSWOOD PET RESCUE Cocker spaniel Bonnie was stolen six years ago from more than 300 miles away. After being handed into the care of Ravenswood Pet Rescue - following a few days of vet care and love at Terrington Veterinary Centre - she will finally be reunited with her owner tomorrow. Picture: RAVENSWOOD PET RESCUE

They added that, despite having “a hard few years for sure, she’s a happy loving girl - we can’t wait to see her reunited.”

News of the miracle reunion has since been read by more than 200 people on social media.

Cocker spaniel Bonnie was stolen six years ago from more than 300 miles away. After being handed into the care of Ravenswood Pet Rescue - following a few days of vet care and love at Terrington Veterinary Centre - she will finally be reunited with her owner tomorrow. Picture: RAVENSWOOD PET RESCUE Cocker spaniel Bonnie was stolen six years ago from more than 300 miles away. After being handed into the care of Ravenswood Pet Rescue - following a few days of vet care and love at Terrington Veterinary Centre - she will finally be reunited with her owner tomorrow. Picture: RAVENSWOOD PET RESCUE

One person said: “This just melts my heart!”

