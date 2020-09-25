Advanced search

Six community protection warnings, three people reported and two vehicles seized in hare coursing crackdown

PUBLISHED: 16:09 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 25 September 2020

Police stopped two suspected hare coursing groups out in Cambridgeshire and banned them from re-entering the county in just one day.

Officers dispersed one group near Yaxley and another in the Thriplow area on Thursday, September 24 as they continue to combat hare coursing across the region.

The Rural Crime Action Team issued six community protection warnings, interviewed and reported three people and seized two vehicles.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: As well as being barbaric, hare coursing can cause damage to land or property belonging to farmers and often involves intimidation.

“There is no place for it in our county.”

One resident said: “There’s no place for this cruel activity anywhere in the country, not just in the county!

“These miscreants travel hundreds of miles over the course of the season. They’re evil.

“It’s about gambling and money changes hands at these events.

“They should seize the dogs, as well as the vehicles. Make the law courts dish out some hefty fines. Maybe then these law breakers will get the message.”

