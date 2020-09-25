Six community protection warnings, three people reported and two vehicles seized in hare coursing crackdown

Police issued six community protection warnings, reported three people and seized two vehicles as they continue to crackdown on hare coursing in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Fen Cops Fen Cops

Police stopped two suspected hare coursing groups out in Cambridgeshire and banned them from re-entering the county in just one day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police issued six community protection warnings, reported three people and seized two vehicles as they continue to crackdown on hare coursing in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Fen Cops Police issued six community protection warnings, reported three people and seized two vehicles as they continue to crackdown on hare coursing in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Fen Cops

Officers dispersed one group near Yaxley and another in the Thriplow area on Thursday, September 24 as they continue to combat hare coursing across the region.

The Rural Crime Action Team issued six community protection warnings, interviewed and reported three people and seized two vehicles.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: As well as being barbaric, hare coursing can cause damage to land or property belonging to farmers and often involves intimidation.

You may also want to watch:

“There is no place for it in our county.”

One resident said: “There’s no place for this cruel activity anywhere in the country, not just in the county!

“These miscreants travel hundreds of miles over the course of the season. They’re evil.

“It’s about gambling and money changes hands at these events.

Police issued six community protection warnings, reported three people and seized two vehicles as they continue to crackdown on hare coursing in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Fen Cops Police issued six community protection warnings, reported three people and seized two vehicles as they continue to crackdown on hare coursing in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Fen Cops

“They should seize the dogs, as well as the vehicles. Make the law courts dish out some hefty fines. Maybe then these law breakers will get the message.”