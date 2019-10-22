Group of suspected hare coursers dispersed from the Fens and have their Jeep seized by rural crime police officers in March

A small group of suspected hare coursers have been dispersed from the county and their Jeep has been seized after they were spotted in March.

Four men were stopped by police after they were reportedly driving around fields between March and Turves with four dogs on Saturday, October 19.

Officers from the Rural Crime Action Team attended the scene, locating the vehicle and pulling them over on Whittlesey Road.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "As no offences were seen to be committed, the Jeep was seized and the occupants were dispersed out of the county for 24 hours.

"Anyone who sees hare coursing taking place is asked to contact police immediately on 999 and provide officers with a description of the people involved.

"Any registration numbers and vehicle descriptions and the location and direction of travel; It is important people don't confront hare coursers or put themselves at risk.

"If you have information about hare coursing and it's not currently happening, or have been a victim of the crime, please call 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

"If a crime is in progress call 999."