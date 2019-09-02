Gallery

Re-launch of community transport providers FACT, HACT and ESCACT is a success as more than £270 is raised for the service

Celebrate good times! There was fun for all at the re-launch party of FACT, HACT and ESACT on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Ian Carter Ian Carter

Nearly £300 was raised for community transport providers FACT, HACT and ESACT at their re-launch event this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Celebrate good times! Pictured is Gary Christy and Michelle Irvine. There was fun for all at the re-launch party of FACT, HACT and ESACT on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Ian Carter Celebrate good times! Pictured is Gary Christy and Michelle Irvine. There was fun for all at the re-launch party of FACT, HACT and ESACT on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Ian Carter

After ceasing all commercial contracts to focus on the community transport element of the company, bosses hope to transform the organisation from what it was before.

The event also celebrated 30 years since founder Patsy Brewin walked through March High Street with a bucket asking for donations for a community bus.

Held at the March HQ on Saturday, August 31, the event saw car enthusiasts of all ages park up their pride and joy for event attendees to enjoy.

Celebrate good times! Pictured is Nicola Christy. There was fun for all at the re-launch party of FACT, HACT and ESACT on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Ian Carter Celebrate good times! Pictured is Nicola Christy. There was fun for all at the re-launch party of FACT, HACT and ESACT on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Ian Carter

There were several stalls both selling items and providing information, including Care Network and The RAF Benevolent Fund.

Michelle Irvine, Head of Finance and Funding, was there on the day and says the event was that good, she plans to hold the event every summer from now on.

She said: "It [the event] went really well and I have had some great positive feedback. I've had phone calls from our members saying how much they enjoyed themselves.

Celebrate good times! Pictured is Jackie Scotten. There was fun for all at the re-launch party of FACT, HACT and ESACT on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Ian Carter Celebrate good times! Pictured is Jackie Scotten. There was fun for all at the re-launch party of FACT, HACT and ESACT on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Ian Carter

"We would like to hold a similar event once a year in the summer to bring people together."

"We just wanted to let people know that we are re-launching and that we are looking for volunteer drivers to help us out."

To get in touch about volunteering, email: michelle@cotransport.org or call: 01354 661234.

Celebrate good times! There was fun for all at the re-launch party of FACT, HACT and ESACT on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Ian Carter Celebrate good times! There was fun for all at the re-launch party of FACT, HACT and ESACT on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Ian Carter

Celebrate good times! Pictured is Gary Christy.There was fun for all at the re-launch party of FACT, HACT and ESACT on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Ian Carter Celebrate good times! Pictured is Gary Christy.There was fun for all at the re-launch party of FACT, HACT and ESACT on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Ian Carter

You may also want to watch: