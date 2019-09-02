Advanced search

Gallery

Re-launch of community transport providers FACT, HACT and ESCACT is a success as more than £270 is raised for the service

02 September, 2019 - 14:47
Celebrate good times! There was fun for all at the re-launch party of FACT, HACT and ESACT on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Ian Carter

Celebrate good times! There was fun for all at the re-launch party of FACT, HACT and ESACT on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Ian Carter

Ian Carter

Nearly £300 was raised for community transport providers FACT, HACT and ESACT at their re-launch event this weekend.

Celebrate good times! Pictured is Gary Christy and Michelle Irvine. There was fun for all at the re-launch party of FACT, HACT and ESACT on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Ian CarterCelebrate good times! Pictured is Gary Christy and Michelle Irvine. There was fun for all at the re-launch party of FACT, HACT and ESACT on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Ian Carter

After ceasing all commercial contracts to focus on the community transport element of the company, bosses hope to transform the organisation from what it was before.

The event also celebrated 30 years since founder Patsy Brewin walked through March High Street with a bucket asking for donations for a community bus.

Held at the March HQ on Saturday, August 31, the event saw car enthusiasts of all ages park up their pride and joy for event attendees to enjoy.

Celebrate good times! Pictured is Nicola Christy. There was fun for all at the re-launch party of FACT, HACT and ESACT on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Ian CarterCelebrate good times! Pictured is Nicola Christy. There was fun for all at the re-launch party of FACT, HACT and ESACT on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Ian Carter

There were several stalls both selling items and providing information, including Care Network and The RAF Benevolent Fund.

Michelle Irvine, Head of Finance and Funding, was there on the day and says the event was that good, she plans to hold the event every summer from now on.

She said: "It [the event] went really well and I have had some great positive feedback. I've had phone calls from our members saying how much they enjoyed themselves.

Celebrate good times! Pictured is Jackie Scotten. There was fun for all at the re-launch party of FACT, HACT and ESACT on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Ian CarterCelebrate good times! Pictured is Jackie Scotten. There was fun for all at the re-launch party of FACT, HACT and ESACT on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Ian Carter

"We would like to hold a similar event once a year in the summer to bring people together."

"We just wanted to let people know that we are re-launching and that we are looking for volunteer drivers to help us out."

To get in touch about volunteering, email: michelle@cotransport.org or call: 01354 661234.

Celebrate good times! There was fun for all at the re-launch party of FACT, HACT and ESACT on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Ian CarterCelebrate good times! There was fun for all at the re-launch party of FACT, HACT and ESACT on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Ian Carter

Celebrate good times! Pictured is Gary Christy.There was fun for all at the re-launch party of FACT, HACT and ESACT on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Ian CarterCelebrate good times! Pictured is Gary Christy.There was fun for all at the re-launch party of FACT, HACT and ESACT on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Ian Carter

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Simon Bird aka Will from The Inbetweeners spotted filming TV advert at March Railway Station

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Westwood Primary School will not open until Thursday due to building works not being completed

Westwood Primary School in March will not re-open tomorrow as planned due to building works not being completed. The school will instead re-open on Thursday September 5 said headteacher Gill Thomas.

Police warn adults in Whittlesey not to ‘take matters into their own hands’ after allegations of assaults on children over anti-social behaviour

Police warn adults in Whittlesey not to ?take matters into their own hands? after allegations of assaults on children over anti-social behaviour. One of the conditions of the anti-social behaviour contract is that the youths cannot enter the grounds of Mary?s Church in Whittlesey.

Male passenger dies after car collides with bridge on B1049 near Cottenham

Samir Ashraf, 18, of Eastern Avenue, Ilford, died when a black Vauxhall Corsa he was travelling in collided with a bridge on the B1049 near Cottenham at about 5.45pm on Friday (August 30). Picture: POLICE

Five teenage boys arrested on suspicion of arson after blaze at Hotpoint in Peterborough - 48 trailers went up in flames, causing £2million worth of damage

FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers., Arrests in connection with Hotpoint fire FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire which took place in Woodston last night (Thursday, 29 August). Emergency services were called at about 7pm with reports of the blaze at Hotpoint in Celta Road. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers. No one was injured during the incident. Five boys, one aged 15, three aged 16 and one aged 19, have been arrested today on suspicion of arson and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/61856/19. City, Peterborough Thursday 29 August 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Most Read

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Simon Bird aka Will from The Inbetweeners spotted filming TV advert at March Railway Station

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Westwood Primary School will not open until Thursday due to building works not being completed

Westwood Primary School in March will not re-open tomorrow as planned due to building works not being completed. The school will instead re-open on Thursday September 5 said headteacher Gill Thomas.

Police warn adults in Whittlesey not to ‘take matters into their own hands’ after allegations of assaults on children over anti-social behaviour

Police warn adults in Whittlesey not to ?take matters into their own hands? after allegations of assaults on children over anti-social behaviour. One of the conditions of the anti-social behaviour contract is that the youths cannot enter the grounds of Mary?s Church in Whittlesey.

Male passenger dies after car collides with bridge on B1049 near Cottenham

Samir Ashraf, 18, of Eastern Avenue, Ilford, died when a black Vauxhall Corsa he was travelling in collided with a bridge on the B1049 near Cottenham at about 5.45pm on Friday (August 30). Picture: POLICE

Five teenage boys arrested on suspicion of arson after blaze at Hotpoint in Peterborough - 48 trailers went up in flames, causing £2million worth of damage

FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers., Arrests in connection with Hotpoint fire FIVE teenagers have been arrested in connection with a large fire which took place in Woodston last night (Thursday, 29 August). Emergency services were called at about 7pm with reports of the blaze at Hotpoint in Celta Road. About £2million worth of damage was caused to 48 trailers. No one was injured during the incident. Five boys, one aged 15, three aged 16 and one aged 19, have been arrested today on suspicion of arson and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/61856/19. City, Peterborough Thursday 29 August 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Latest from the Cambs Times

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Simon Bird aka Will from The Inbetweeners spotted filming TV advert at March Railway Station

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird was spotted acting out a scene at March Railway Station for a TV advert on Monday, September 2. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Baler fire could have been much worse says farmer who, with his brother, reacted quickly to blaze at their Cambs farm

Scene of the baler fire at Over last night. Dan Burling and his brother worked quickly and efficiently to douse the baler and de couple it from the tractor. Picture; DAN BURLING

Re-launch of community transport providers FACT, HACT and ESCACT is a success as more than £270 is raised for the service

Celebrate good times! There was fun for all at the re-launch party of FACT, HACT and ESACT on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Ian Carter

Police says getting teenage burglar Jessie Gray, 19, locked up ‘is a big victory for Wisbech’

Jessie Gray, 19, has been sent to a young offenders' institute for two years following his arrest and conviction for a spate of burglaries in Wisbech. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Westwood Primary School will not open until Thursday due to building works not being completed

Westwood Primary School in March will not re-open tomorrow as planned due to building works not being completed. The school will instead re-open on Thursday September 5 said headteacher Gill Thomas.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists