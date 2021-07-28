1,500 books were given to schoolchildren across East Cambridgeshire and Fenland as part of an annual reading campaign.
Pupils in March, Wisbech and Whittlesey were among those to receive new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign.
Swann Edwards Architects donated £200 to the sixth year of MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
It was made possible thanks to donations from local businesses including Anglian Water, Nestle Purina, Fraser Dawbarns, Swann Edwards, Bowsers and Peter Humphrey.
Read to Succeed was launched by the MP in 2016 – and has enjoyed spectacular success.
Bowsers donated £1,000 to the sixth year of MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
It was launched with the expectation that every year 4 pupil across the constituency will receive a new book, which in turn links to a host of programmes being run by local libraries during the school holiday.
Clarion Futures donated £3,000 to the sixth year of MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
You may also want to watch:
He said the ethos of the campaign began when he realised that after visits to schools, he recognised that many children fail to make progress during the summer holiday, when they are out of school. Mr Barclay believes Read to Succeed can combat this.
Fraser Dawbarns donated £200 to MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
The Summer Reading Challenge encourages children to read six books of their choice throughout the school summer holiday and once completed, children will receive a certificate at an awards ceremony.
Nestle Purina donated £2,500 to MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
All books cover a wide range of abilities and interests so all children can enjoy the magic of reading.
Peter Humphrey donated £100 to MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
MP Steve Barclay with a donation to his annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Some of the books bought thanks to MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Whittlesey council donated £500 to MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Connolly donated £250 to MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Cambs Times editor John Elworthy with MP Steve Barclay' during his Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Christchurch student with their new book thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Christchurch student with their new book thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Coates students with their new book thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Elm students with their new book thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Elm students with their new book thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Elm student with his new book thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Elm student with his new book thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Elm Road students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Glebelands students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Glebelands student with her new book thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Glebelands students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Glebelands students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Kinderley Tydd St Giles students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Kingsfield student with her new book thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Kingsfield student with his new book thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Kingsfield student with his new book thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Kingsfield student with his new book thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Kingsfield student with her new book thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Kingsfield students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Kingsfield students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Leverington students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Lionel Walden students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Meadowgate students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Mepal students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Murrow students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
New Road students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Park Lane students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Parson Drove students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Peckover student with her new book thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Peckover students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Peckover students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Ramnoth students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Ramnoth student with his new book thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Ramnoth student with his new book thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
St Peter's students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Thomas Eaton students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Westwood students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Wisbech Grammar School students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Wisbech Grammar School student with her new book thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Wisbech Grammar School students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Wisbech St Mary students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Alderman Jacobs students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Alderman Jacobs students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
All Saints students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
All Saints student with his new book thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
All Saints student with his new book thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
All Saints student with her new book thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Benwick students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Burrowmoor students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Cavalry students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER
Cavalry student with his new book thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.
- Credit: IAN CARTER