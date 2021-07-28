News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
1,500 books for Cambs children thanks to MP's Read to Succeed campaign

Ben Jolley

Published: 1:02 PM July 28, 2021    Updated: 2:06 PM July 28, 2021
Burrowmoor students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.

Burrowmoor students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign. - Credit: IAN CARTER

1,500 books were given to schoolchildren across East Cambridgeshire and Fenland as part of an annual reading campaign. 

Pupils in March, Wisbech and Whittlesey were among those to receive new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign.

Swann Edwards Architects donated £200 to the sixth year of MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign

Swann Edwards Architects donated £200 to the sixth year of MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign. - Credit: IAN CARTER

It was made possible thanks to donations from local businesses including Anglian Water, Nestle Purina, Fraser Dawbarns, Swann Edwards, Bowsers and Peter Humphrey.

Read to Succeed was launched by the MP in 2016 – and has enjoyed spectacular success.

Bowsers donated £1,000 to the sixth year of MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign.

Bowsers donated £1,000 to the sixth year of MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign. - Credit: IAN CARTER

It was launched with the expectation that every year 4 pupil across the constituency will receive a new book, which in turn links to a host of programmes being run by local libraries during the school holiday.   

Clarion Futures donated £3,000 to the sixth year of MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign.

Clarion Futures donated £3,000 to the sixth year of MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign. - Credit: IAN CARTER



He said the ethos of the campaign began when he realised that after visits to schools, he recognised that many children fail to make progress during the summer holiday, when they are out of school. Mr Barclay believes Read to Succeed can combat this.

Fraser Dawbarns donated £200 to MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign.

Fraser Dawbarns donated £200 to MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign. - Credit: IAN CARTER

The Summer Reading Challenge encourages children to read six books of their choice throughout the school summer holiday and once completed, children will receive a certificate at an awards ceremony.   

Nestle Purina donated £2,500 to MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign.

Nestle Purina donated £2,500 to MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign. - Credit: IAN CARTER

All books cover a wide range of abilities and interests so all children can enjoy the magic of reading. 

Peter Humphrey donated £100 to MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign.

Peter Humphrey donated £100 to MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign. - Credit: IAN CARTER

MP Steve Barclay with a donation to his annual Read to Succeed campaign.

MP Steve Barclay with a donation to his annual Read to Succeed campaign. - Credit: IAN CARTER

Some of the books bought thanks to MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign.

Some of the books bought thanks to MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign. - Credit: IAN CARTER

Whittlesey council donated £500 to MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign.

Whittlesey council donated £500 to MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign. - Credit: IAN CARTER

Connolly donated £250 to MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign.

Connolly donated £250 to MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign. - Credit: IAN CARTER

Cambs Times editor John Elworthy with MP Steve Barclay' during his Read to Succeed campaign.

Cambs Times editor John Elworthy with MP Steve Barclay' during his Read to Succeed campaign. - Credit: IAN CARTER

