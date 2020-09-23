Your Posts

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: It’s beginning to look like Colditz says a reader who is annoyed about changes at Estover playing fields

Dog walkers getting a rough deal at Estover - and an area used for materials not helping says our reader Simon Jackson who took the photos. Archant

You may recall a story earlier in the year when the bid was rejected for non-league football teams at Estover playing fields, March, and gave it to March Town FC, citing the field was for use by everyone.

March Town has taken over and have turned the ground into what in effect is Colditz. I enclose photos.

They have stopped all dog walking, recreational use such as kite flying and picnics and afforded them a tiny area which is used as a dumping ground for building work.

They have totally sealed off 80 per cent of the field and built high fences into hedgerows, damaging them in the process. It is used two or three times a week.

There used to be at least three or four dog walkers every hour ,14 hours a day seven days a week i.e. 390 per week. This excludes all other recreational users including the above and pensioners and various clubs.

500 people a week have been totally excluded for the sake of about 100 max.

It is an eye sore and it is affecting wildlife. I live about half a mile away and I can often hear it.

It is occupied by foul mouthed youths’, loud exhausts, skidding wheels, and shouting.

I and many locals who enjoyed the field are beyond annoyed; it is not for use for everyone but it is a private club. Even a guy doing the fencing when it was erected said yes, it is a bit much.

I think if you investigate it there has been more afoot here than a simple planning exercise. How can they say it is for everyone when they strip control of a group who worked hard on it, yet then isolate everyone from the place?

The bidding process for Estover was hush hush until well under way. I am sure if you take the time and look at it, you will agree the fencing alone its very excessive.

I am surprised they have not mounted watch towers. I do not exaggerate it is horrific and every user of the field is beyond annoyed.

You have now three dogs at any one time that cannot come off leads for fear of fights or being run over and annoying the other 80 per cent off users in the fenced off area the size of a postage stamp in comparison.

I do not like football but now I am having to drive my dog 15 minutes do he can walk safe. I went tonight for the first time in three weeks as I am having car issues and cannot drive out of town.

There was mass group of youths and adults playing and in the car park (tonight is one of the few nights it is used) about 50 in two groups and zero social distancing totally ignored (no masks or Covid restrictions).

So, it is not only annoying, an eye sore and damaging to the environment, it is a health hazard as well.

SIMON JACKSON

(via email)

Simonjackson1970@live.com

