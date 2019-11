Hundreds turn out for annual remembrance parade in Chatteris with record number of wreaths laid at the war memorial

The town of Chatteris remembers. A record number of wreaths were laid on Sunday November 10th 2019 for the annual remembrance day parade. Picture; TINA PRIOR Archant

Chatteris commemorated Remembrance Sunday with a traditional parade and the laying of wreaths.

The town was packed for the occasion and hundreds watched as wreaths were laid at the war memorial.

Chatteris branch of the Royal British Legion co-ordinated the event, reminding people ahead of the day "the parade is not just for the RBL, not just for former service personnel, not just for civic dignitaries and not by invitation only".

It was a message many took to heart as an estimated crowd of well over 400 turned up for the occasion, with a record numbers of wreaths laid.

Taking the salute were Queen's Representative, Deputy Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Mr Benjamyn Damazer alongside Commander Kenneth Zachariassen Royal Norwegian Navy. Also present was MSgt Dustin Jarvis USAF.

A total of 46 wreaths were laid. Many local children from nurseries, schools and clubs took part alongside veterans and local dignitaries. All of the visiting guests spoke highly of the event and expressed a desire to come back and see the Christmas Lights display also.

