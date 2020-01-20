Advanced search

Record £1 million turnover for telecoms division of Mick George in Cambridgeshire

20 January, 2020 - 17:01
A record turnover of more than £1 million is expected to be hit by the telecoms division of the Mick George Group. Ian Cleaver is pictured. Picture: MICK GEORGE GROUP

A record turnover of more than £1 million is expected to be hit by the telecoms division of the Mick George Group.

The start-up business only began three years ago and has a client list that spans five local counties.

It covers a wide range of sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, education and recruitment.

It comes after the Mick George Group led a unique talent search in 2016 encouraging local entrepreneurs to come forward.

Ian Cleaver, 46, now heads up the division within the construction brand.

A spokesperson for Mick George Group said: "We are firm believers in putting the customer first, providing a fantastic service and experience, hence the inclusion of site surveys, installation, on-site training and aftersales as standard, within all partnerships.

"We recognise the integral part that the 'phone system' and communication plays within business, which is why we go the extra mile to ensure complete satisfaction."

They aim to have 1000 customers on their books within five years.

