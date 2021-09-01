Published: 11:16 AM September 1, 2021 Updated: 11:17 AM September 1, 2021

Chief executive Gillian Beasley (pictured) announced her retirement earlier this year. Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council is now recruiting for two new separate chief executives for both councils. - Credit: Cambs CC

A search for separate chief executives for Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council has began.

It comes after Gillian Beasley announced plans to retire from her role earlier this year that led both authorities.

Proposals to seek separate chief executives were unanimously agreed at both Cambridgeshire’s staffing and appeals committee and Peterborough's employment committee.

Lucy Nethsingha, leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “The challenges facing Cambridgeshire following the pandemic are enormous.

“The new joint administration is clear that we need a chief executive who will be 100 per cent focused on Cambridgeshire.”

Advertisements for both roles have been published and interviews will be held in October/November before appointments go to full council meetings for ratification.

You may also want to watch:

“Gillian Beasley has done an incredible job for both councils over the past five years, but to ask someone new to take on such a huge role at this time seemed unwise,” said Lucy.