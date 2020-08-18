Advanced search

From pub managers to beauticians, recruits swap careers to join Cambridgeshire police

PUBLISHED: 11:37 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:37 18 August 2020

Cambridgeshire police welcomed 18 new recruits at their passing out ceremony in Huntingdon. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

A beautician, pub manager, landscape gardener and underwriter are among 18 new recruits who have traded in their careers to join Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

The graduates have traded in their careers to join the force after completing a 16-week training course, and were welcomed by chief constable Nick Dean at a passing out ceremony on Friday, August 14.

All new police officers stood in formation at Cambridgeshire police’s headquarters in Huntingdon, who will now be posted across the county to tackle crime and protect the public.

Speaking to the recruits, Dean said: “All of you have done tremendously well from when you first forwarded your applications to the constabulary.

“Many people apply but only a small percentage succeed and you as a group are one of those success stories. You should be really proud of your achievements.

MORE: Cambridgeshire Constabulary welcomes 17 new recruits to the force

“You have joined a fantastic family in policing. Work hard, enjoy yourself, challenge yourself and become the best officer you can be.”

Cambridgeshire Constabulary are seeking new constables. To apply, visit https://www.cambs.police.uk/apply/Jobs/Job-types/Types-of-police-jobs.

