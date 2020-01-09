Fenland volunteers launch new website to make recycling easier for residents

Councillor Peter Murphy led the Tidy Fenland 'pick up your dog poop' campaign last year. Picture: SUBMITTED Archant

Recycling champions in Fenland who aim to make recycling easier than ever before have launched a new website.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fenland District Council's Getting It Sorted volunteers have created their own site, https://www.gettingitsorted.org, to help people with their recycling by providing a simple search tool.

The website offers illustrations for what items go where, tips on how to reduce or reuse your waste and help to identify which complex items are recyclable, such as bubble wrap.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Peter Murphy, the council's portfolio holder for the environment, said: "Some of our residents have told us they're not sure what can and can't be recycled and find recycling symbols on packaging confusing, but this will go some way to help."

The mobile-friendly service was funded by local wind farm community funds and can be viewed in six languages.

For more information or to provide feedback on the website, visit the Getting It Sorted Volunteers Facebook page or go to www.fenland.gov.uk/volunteers.