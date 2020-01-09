Advanced search

Fenland volunteers launch new website to make recycling easier for residents

PUBLISHED: 13:03 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:03 09 January 2020

Councillor Peter Murphy led the Tidy Fenland 'pick up your dog poop' campaign last year. Picture: SUBMITTED

Councillor Peter Murphy led the Tidy Fenland 'pick up your dog poop' campaign last year. Picture: SUBMITTED

Archant

Recycling champions in Fenland who aim to make recycling easier than ever before have launched a new website.

Fenland District Council's Getting It Sorted volunteers have created their own site, https://www.gettingitsorted.org, to help people with their recycling by providing a simple search tool.

The website offers illustrations for what items go where, tips on how to reduce or reuse your waste and help to identify which complex items are recyclable, such as bubble wrap.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Peter Murphy, the council's portfolio holder for the environment, said: "Some of our residents have told us they're not sure what can and can't be recycled and find recycling symbols on packaging confusing, but this will go some way to help."

The mobile-friendly service was funded by local wind farm community funds and can be viewed in six languages.

For more information or to provide feedback on the website, visit the Getting It Sorted Volunteers Facebook page or go to www.fenland.gov.uk/volunteers.

Most Read

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

TV show to focus on Chatteris man convicted of murdering Sam Mechelewski

Murderers Ashley White (left) and Jordan Shepherd (right) with their victim Sam Mechelewski (centre). They stabbed Sam to the throat and neck and assaulted him with a baseball bat. Picture: CAMBS COPS

March clubs and residents raise over £2,000 in memory of ‘much loved’ Fen footballer

Kaleb Ablett played for March Park Rangers under 9’s, who have organised the fundraiser. Picture: GOFUNDME/MARCH PARK RANGERS

24 Hours in Police Custody reveals the brutal killing of young Cambridgeshire drug dealer - and the hunt for his killers

Jordan Shepherd remanded in custody for the murder. He was featured on Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody last night. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Fundraising appeal launched to help Manea father after he was brutally attacked on New Year’s Eve

Fundraising appeal launched to help Manea father after he was brutally attacked on New Year’s Eve. Picture: GOFUNDME

Most Read

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

TV show to focus on Chatteris man convicted of murdering Sam Mechelewski

Murderers Ashley White (left) and Jordan Shepherd (right) with their victim Sam Mechelewski (centre). They stabbed Sam to the throat and neck and assaulted him with a baseball bat. Picture: CAMBS COPS

March clubs and residents raise over £2,000 in memory of ‘much loved’ Fen footballer

Kaleb Ablett played for March Park Rangers under 9’s, who have organised the fundraiser. Picture: GOFUNDME/MARCH PARK RANGERS

24 Hours in Police Custody reveals the brutal killing of young Cambridgeshire drug dealer - and the hunt for his killers

Jordan Shepherd remanded in custody for the murder. He was featured on Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody last night. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Fundraising appeal launched to help Manea father after he was brutally attacked on New Year’s Eve

Fundraising appeal launched to help Manea father after he was brutally attacked on New Year’s Eve. Picture: GOFUNDME

Latest from the Cambs Times

Fenland volunteers launch new website to make recycling easier for residents

Councillor Peter Murphy led the Tidy Fenland 'pick up your dog poop' campaign last year. Picture: SUBMITTED

Cambridgeshire’s acting police and crime commissioner Ray Bisby poses three questions to win budget support

Ray Bisby taking over in December as the acting PCC. The taking of the oath was overseen by Justice of the Peace, Benjamyn Damazer JP DL (pictured).

Arsonists set fire to car in field close to B1101 in Friday Bridge

Arsonists set fire to a car and left it ablaze in a field close to the B1101 in Friday Bridge. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE

Elderly people in March bungalows left without TV all Christmas have communal aerial repaired two weeks later

Elderly people in 40 bungalows in March left without TV all Christmas due to broken communal aerial. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Freemasons across Cambridgeshire raise thousands for Christmas appeal

Freemasons in Cambridgeshire helped raise £7,500 to support a Christmas appeal. Picture: MICHAEL HINTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists