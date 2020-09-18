Red Arrows to roar through the skies, including the Fens - here’s where you can catch them

The Red Arrows will be roaring through the skies, including south-west of Chatteris, as part of RAF Mildenhall’s Big Birthday Bash. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

The Red Arrows will be thundering through the skies today (Friday), including parts of the Fens, as part of an anniversary flight.

The planned flypast is part of RAF Mildenhall’s Big Birthday Bash, performed by the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team.

Taking off from RAF Scampton at 2.18pm, the squadron will lead to the east coast, then into Norfolk before heading towards Mildenhall at 2.35pm.

The jets will then head towards the Cross Drove area off the A141 near Chatteris at 2.48pm before heading back into Bourne at 2.51pm and returning to base.

Clear skies are expected for the flypast this afternoon, so aviation fans can expect to gain a clear sighting of the jets.

The full route is as follows:

- 14:18 - Scampton, Lincolnshire

- 14:20 - East of Fiskerton, Lincolnshire

- 14:24 - Chapel St Leonards, Lincolnshire

- 14:30 - Mileham, Norfolk

- 14:31 - West of Dereham, Norfolk

- 14:33 - North of Feltwell, Norfolk

- 14:24 - South of Feltwell, Norfolk

- 14:48 - South-west of Chatteris, Cambridgeshire

- 14:51 - East of Bourne, Lincolnshire

- 14:55 - South of Bottesford, Leicestershire

- 14:58 - North-west of Swinderby, Lincolnshire

- 15:00 - Return to Scampton

Will you be seeing the Red Arrows today? Send us in your pictures and videos of the flypast to Daniel.Mason@archant.co.uk.