Registered sex offender, 23, who breached his court prevention order by babysitting nine-year-old boy is jailed

Registered sex offender Aaron Batchelor (pictured) has been jailed after breaching his court order by babysitting a nine-year-old boy. Picture: Cambs Cops/Google Maps Cambs Cops/Google Maps

A sex offender has been jailed after breaching his court order by babysitting a nine-year-old boy alone.

Aaron Batchelor was handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) in 2015 after being convicted of possessing and making indecent images of children.

The now 23-year-old was placed on the Sex Offenders Register and his story was widely spread in the local press.

In July this year, Batchelor of Wootton Avenue in Fletton, Peterborough, he exchanged messages with a 16-year-old boy on social media before staying at his home overnight.

The 16-year-old lived at home with his nine-year-old brother who, on July 31, was left with Batchelor for him to look after the younger boy by himself.

He was arrested in August by officers from the Public Protection Unit after the boys' mum read a news article about Batchelor's conviction and notified police.

Batchelor pleased guilty to breach of his SHPO and failure to comply with the Sex Offenders Register requirements.

He was sentenced to 16 months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday, September 24.

DC Jim Howard said: "I would like to thank the woman who came forward after reading about Batchelor in the media.

"It is crucial that members of the public continue to help us in bringing these people to justice."

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to someone, can apply for disclosure information through Clare's Law and Sarah's Law.

More information on sexual offences and the Sex Offenders Register can be found on the force website, visit: www.cambs.police.uk