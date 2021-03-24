Published: 11:21 AM March 24, 2021 Updated: 12:20 PM March 24, 2021

Miracle, who was nine-weeks-old when she was stolen from her home in Doddington, will finally return home after being found in Birmingham. - Credit: Clare Bradshaw

A dog stolen in broad daylight from a Fenland village has been found 100 miles away in Birmingham.

Miracle, who was nine weeks old when she was stolen from Doddington, will be reunited tonight (Wednesday) with her owner.

“When I knew Miracle was safe, I felt sick, in disbelief, shaking... I thought it was another hoax,” said her owner, Clare Bradshaw.

“I was starting to give up. I was very emotional, as was the lady on phone when she learnt of the circumstances."

Since Miracle was stolen from her home in Doddington on March 11, thousands have shared owner Clare’s appeal on social media to help retrieve her.

A veterinary nurse with Miracle, who was handed in by a lady in Birmingham. - Credit: Supplied/Clare Bradshaw

You may also want to watch:

Last night (Tuesday), Clare received the news she was waiting for.

“We found Miracle at about 5pm and she has been handed into a vet in Birmingham,” she said.

“A lady handed her in and said she found her in a nearby park.”

After being told Miracle was found safe and well, Clare, who is unsure how Miracle ended up in Birmingham, could not believe what had happened at first.

However, with the support of many others, she was determined to keep the search alive as she now prepares to bring Miracle home.

“When I knew Miracle was safe, I felt sick, in disbelief, shaking... I thought it was another hoax,” Clare said.

“I was starting to give up. I was very emotional, as was the lady on phone when she learnt of the circumstances.

“I wanted to believe she would (be found), but it was such a great expectation. Once I saw the number of shares on Facebook, I knew I had to keep pushing.”

Miracle, a cross-breed between a jackawawa and a chihauhau, has now been found after she was stolen from her home in Doddington on March 11. - Credit: Clare Bradshaw

Miracle, a crossbreed between a jackawawa and a chihauhau, was stolen after two people arrived at Clare’s home having seen the puppy for sale on online pet website Pets4Homes.

Miracle’s discovery comes after pet owners in Cambridgeshire were given renewed hope as 83 dogs, believed to have been stolen, were retrieved from a travellers’ site in Suffolk.

Clare thanked those who shared her appeal and said she was “struggling to believe this is real”.

The two suspects believed to have helped steal Miracle from her home in Doddington, captured on CCTV. Cambridgeshire police said an investigation into the theft is ongoing. - Credit: Clare Bradshaw

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said no arrests have been made in relation to Miracle’s theft.

They said: “An investigation into the theft of the puppy is ongoing.

“No arrests have been made and we continue to appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

“This can be done via our online webchat service or at https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report, quoting crime reference 35/14322/21. Anyone without internet access should call 101.”