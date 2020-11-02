What Remembrance Sunday will look like in Chatteris as ‘biggest changes’ are announced

Here is what Remembrance Sunday will look like in Chatteris. Picture: Tina Prior Tina Prior

Members of the public are being asked to stay away from a town’s annual Remembrance Sunday event due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

A “very small” Remembrance Day event will now replace the normal celebrations in Chatteris which sees hundreds line the streets to remember the fallen.

Tina Prior of the Chatteris Royal British Legion said: “Here in Chatteris our Remembrance event is always very well supported by the wider community.

“Many groups, clubs and organisations take part along with the many hundreds of people who usually line the parade route; in 2020 there will be no parade.”

A ceremony will take place at the town’s war memorial at 11am, with a selection of invited members representing the town and district councils, the MP and the legion.

The event will be filmed and made available for viewing shortly after on social media.

Ms Prior added: “No standards will be present, instead standard bearers will carry out their duties within their own gardens.

“A bugler will play from the front of the church, away from everyone at the memorial.

“All social distancing measures are required along with face coverings and we would recommend that the public do not attend this event.

“Groups and individuals are invited to lay their wreaths at the memorial any time on Sunday November 8 from 11.30am onwards.

“They must limit contact with others and adhere to social distancing whilst doing this.

“The details for November 11 will remain very similar to those for Remembrance Sunday, with a small, no-frills service at the war memorial at 11am.”