What Remembrance Sunday will look like in Chatteris as ‘biggest changes’ are announced

PUBLISHED: 15:09 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:09 02 November 2020

Here is what Remembrance Sunday will look like in Chatteris. Picture: Tina Prior

Tina Prior

Members of the public are being asked to stay away from a town’s annual Remembrance Sunday event due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

A “very small” Remembrance Day event will now replace the normal celebrations in Chatteris which sees hundreds line the streets to remember the fallen.

Tina Prior of the Chatteris Royal British Legion said: “Here in Chatteris our Remembrance event is always very well supported by the wider community.

“Many groups, clubs and organisations take part along with the many hundreds of people who usually line the parade route; in 2020 there will be no parade.”

A ceremony will take place at the town’s war memorial at 11am, with a selection of invited members representing the town and district councils, the MP and the legion.

The event will be filmed and made available for viewing shortly after on social media.

Ms Prior added: “No standards will be present, instead standard bearers will carry out their duties within their own gardens.

“A bugler will play from the front of the church, away from everyone at the memorial.

“All social distancing measures are required along with face coverings and we would recommend that the public do not attend this event.

“Groups and individuals are invited to lay their wreaths at the memorial any time on Sunday November 8 from 11.30am onwards.

“They must limit contact with others and adhere to social distancing whilst doing this.

“The details for November 11 will remain very similar to those for Remembrance Sunday, with a small, no-frills service at the war memorial at 11am.”

Most Read

Driver taken to hospital following collision in Chatteris town centre

Emergency services attended the scene of a crash in Chatteris this morning. Pictures: Cambs Times reader / Policing Fenland

Couple decide on Saturday to marry ahead of lockdown - and 24 hours later they do just that

Jo and Mathew get married at break neck speed after arranging the wedding in 24hrs so they could be married before lockdown, Witcham, Ely Sunday 01 November 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Car rolls into garden as collision blocks bridge

Emergency services were called to deal with a collision at Boots Bridge, Manea. The B1093 Manea Road from the traffic lights on the A141 was closed. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Shop Local: ‘I’m mainly a one-man band, and it’s tough’

Sarah Sellers (pictured), owner of Sarah at Brian�s, admitted that business has been slow since lockdown, but is determined to pull through. Picture: IAN CARTER

Pony rescued after spending night in water-filled ditch due to a firework

Crews from Wisbech and Dogthorpe were called to Wales Bank in Elm to rescue Penny the pony who was found in a ditch after being spooked by a firework. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

