Remembrance Day display to ‘commemorate the fallen’ pops up in café window

The Remembrance Day display was created by the March Can’t Sing Choir, 20Twenty Productions and Panini’s café in March. Picture: David Pye Archant

A collaborative handmade Remembrance Day display has popped up in a March café’s window following the cancellation of the town’s parade.

The stunning window display was created by the March Can’t Sing Choir, 20Twenty Productions and Panini’s café where it sits proudly to honour the fallen.

David Pye, secretary of March Can’t Sing Choir, said: “This window display is a joint arts project to remember Armistice Day 11/11/1918 in our town.

“Since WW2, the day was renamed Remembrance Sunday, to be the nearest Sunday to November 11 every year.

“All the local names are there; please take a moment to read and reflect. We will remember them.”

Despite lockdown, the choir has on several occasions this summer, sung in the open air and enjoyed the benefits of companionship and community singing.

Mr Pye added: “We thought it would be appropriate to offer a commemorative display in the Market Square for a few days.

“It will compensate for the official advice ‘not to attend in person’, the customary Remembrance Parade.

“Some of our members were unable to attend the summer outdoor sessions, but they have been able to contribute to the display in Panini’s window.

“Many thanks to Miriam Pye of the choir committee, Katherine Nightingale who is the CEO of 20Twenty Productions, Barty Alichper of Panini’s and Sally Rose the choir’s musical director.”