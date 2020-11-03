Advanced search

Remembrance Day display to ‘commemorate the fallen’ pops up in café window

PUBLISHED: 12:18 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:18 03 November 2020

The Remembrance Day display was created by the March Can’t Sing Choir, 20Twenty Productions and Panini’s café in March. Picture: David Pye

The Remembrance Day display was created by the March Can't Sing Choir, 20Twenty Productions and Panini's café in March. Picture: David Pye

A collaborative handmade Remembrance Day display has popped up in a March café’s window following the cancellation of the town’s parade.

The Remembrance Day display was created by the March Can't Sing Choir, 20Twenty Productions and Panini's café in March. Picture: Katherine Nightingale

The stunning window display was created by the March Can’t Sing Choir, 20Twenty Productions and Panini’s café where it sits proudly to honour the fallen.

David Pye, secretary of March Can’t Sing Choir, said: “This window display is a joint arts project to remember Armistice Day 11/11/1918 in our town.

“Since WW2, the day was renamed Remembrance Sunday, to be the nearest Sunday to November 11 every year.

“All the local names are there; please take a moment to read and reflect. We will remember them.”

Despite lockdown, the choir has on several occasions this summer, sung in the open air and enjoyed the benefits of companionship and community singing.

Mr Pye added: “We thought it would be appropriate to offer a commemorative display in the Market Square for a few days.

“It will compensate for the official advice ‘not to attend in person’, the customary Remembrance Parade.

The Remembrance Day display was created by the March Can’t Sing Choir, 20Twenty Productions and Panini’s café in March. Picture: Katherine Nightingale The Remembrance Day display was created by the March Can’t Sing Choir, 20Twenty Productions and Panini’s café in March. Picture: Katherine Nightingale

“Some of our members were unable to attend the summer outdoor sessions, but they have been able to contribute to the display in Panini’s window.

“Many thanks to Miriam Pye of the choir committee, Katherine Nightingale who is the CEO of 20Twenty Productions, Barty Alichper of Panini’s and Sally Rose the choir’s musical director.”

Driver taken to hospital following collision in Chatteris town centre

Emergency services attended the scene of a crash in Chatteris this morning. Pictures: Cambs Times reader / Policing Fenland

Victim's body set alight and wheeled across town after being beaten to death

Mindaugas Arlauskas (left) was killed and his body set alight. Tomas Lazdauskas (centre) admitted manslaughter. Donatas Umbrasas (right) admitted murder.

Shop Local: 'I'm mainly a one-man band, and it's tough'

Sarah Sellers (pictured), owner of Sarah at Brian�s, admitted that business has been slow since lockdown, but is determined to pull through. Picture: IAN CARTER

Car rolls into garden as collision blocks bridge

Emergency services were called to deal with a collision at Boots Bridge, Manea. The B1093 Manea Road from the traffic lights on the A141 was closed. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Couple decide on Saturday to marry ahead of lockdown - and 24 hours later they do just that

Jo and Mathew get married at break neck speed after arranging the wedding in 24hrs so they could be married before lockdown, Witcham, Ely Sunday 01 November 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Driver taken to hospital following collision in Chatteris town centre

Emergency services attended the scene of a crash in Chatteris this morning. Pictures: Cambs Times reader / Policing Fenland

Victim’s body set alight and wheeled across town after being beaten to death

Mindaugas Arlauskas (left) was killed and his body set alight. Tomas Lazdauskas (centre) admitted manslaughter. Donatas Umbrasas (right) admitted murder.

Shop Local: ‘I’m mainly a one-man band, and it’s tough’

Sarah Sellers (pictured), owner of Sarah at Brian�s, admitted that business has been slow since lockdown, but is determined to pull through. Picture: IAN CARTER

Car rolls into garden as collision blocks bridge

Emergency services were called to deal with a collision at Boots Bridge, Manea. The B1093 Manea Road from the traffic lights on the A141 was closed. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Couple decide on Saturday to marry ahead of lockdown - and 24 hours later they do just that

Jo and Mathew get married at break neck speed after arranging the wedding in 24hrs so they could be married before lockdown, Witcham, Ely Sunday 01 November 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

