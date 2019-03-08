Gallery
In Pictures: Hundreds line the streets for Remembrance services across Whittlesey, Eastrea, Coates and Pondersbridge
PUBLISHED: 10:45 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 11 November 2019
Robert Windle / RWT Photography
Hundreds lined the streets across Whittlesey, Eastrea, Coates and Pondersbridge for the remembrance service on Sunday.
Whittlesey remembers 2019! Hundreds turned out for the annual parade and silence on Sunday, November 10. All proceeds are going to the Poppy Appeal. Picture: Robert Windle / RWT Photography
A silence was held as residents remembered the fallen soldiers on November 10.
Photographer Robert Windle was on hand taking photographs which are available on this website.
All proceeds will go to this year's Poppy Appeal.
To purchase images, visit: www.rwt-photography.co.uk
Eastrea remembers 2019! Hundreds turned out for the annual parade and silence on Sunday, November 10. All proceeds are going to the Poppy Appeal. Picture: Robert Windle / RWT Photography
Coates remembers 2019! Hundreds turned out for the annual parade and silence on Sunday, November 10. All proceeds are going to the Poppy Appeal. Picture: Robert Windle / RWT Photography
Pondersbridge remembers 2019! Hundreds turned out for the annual parade and silence on Sunday, November 10. All proceeds are going to the Poppy Appeal. Picture: Robert Windle / RWT Photography