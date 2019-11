Gallery

March falls silent as hundreds pay their respect in act of remembrance at war memorial

2019 March remembers: Hundreds join remembrance day parade in March and observe two minute silence in poignant moment at the war memorial. Picture; JEM BULBROOK Archant

The town of March fell silent today as hundreds stood - many with heads bowed - as Remembrance Day was observed.

The two minute silence saw scores of organisations from across March and beyond come together at the war memorial following an earlier parade to St Peter's where a service of remembrance was held.

Mayor Rob Skoulding was among those from March Town Council who had organised today's event in conjunction with the March branch of the Royal British Legion.

Wreaths were laid from over 80 individuals and groups following the two minute silence and service at the war memorial.

