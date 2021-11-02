Whittlesey's Remembrance Sunday will be going ahead as normal but social distancing and masks can be work if anyone wishes to. Picture(s): HARRY RUTTER - Credit: HARRY RUTTER

With Remembrance Sunday next weekend (November 14), here’s the confirmed plans for Wisbech, Chatteris, March and Whittlesey.

Wisbech

In Wisbech, a parade is scheduled to go ahead as normal after Wisbech Town Council agreed the plans at a meeting on October 6.

Those involved will meet in the Market Place before making their way to the War Memorial for a service, a two-minute silence and the laying of wreaths.

Chatteris

In Chatteris, the Royal British Legion has been advised to take extra precautions on the day meaning the church service will be scaled back. - Credit: Facebook / Chatteris in Bloom

However, in Chatteris, the Royal British Legion has been advised to take extra precautions on the day meaning the church service will be scaled back.

With Covid cases continuing to rise, the service will include Covid-safe measures including mandatory face coverings and limited numbers.

A spokesperson said: “Everyone entering the church MUST wear a face covering.

“Invited guests, veterans, serving military personnel and standard/flag bearers will be given priority to attend the service.

They added that those representing community organisations will be asked to limit their attendance to two members.

“We have to be sensible in considering the health and wellbeing of everyone taking part,” said the spokesperson.

March

There will be some Covid restrictions in place at March's Remembrance Sunday parade and church service. - Credit: Archant

In March, a Remembrance Sunday parade and church service will be taking place, but there will be some very slight changes.

The parade will form at Mill View car park before marching to St Peter’s Church.

Then, they'll march to the War Memorial for 11am where there will be a two-minute silence and wreath laying.

A spokesperson said: “There will be some Covid restrictions in place and face masks will be worn in church.

“Social distancing will be adhered to wherever possible.”

Whittlesey

In Whittlesey, the parade will be going ahead as normal, but there will be no procession back to the Ivy Leaf after the church service.

Social distancing and masks can be worn if anyone wishes to.

The plans for the town were confirmed yesterday after a notice was posted on social media.

It said: “The parade in Whittlesey will leave the Ivy Leaf at 2pm and process to the memorial on Queen Street for a Service of Remembrance, followed by at church service at St Mary’s Church.

“If you wish to take part in the parade, please ensure you’re at the Ivy Leaf for 1pm.”



