Doddington falls silent for Remembrance Sunday as hundreds pay their respects

PUBLISHED: 10:15 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:20 11 November 2019

The village of Doddington fell silent on Remembrance Sunday as hundreds turned out to pay their respects. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

The village of Doddington fell silent on Remembrance Sunday as hundreds turned out to pay their respects.

The parade was led to St Mary church before poppy wreaths were laid by representatives from groups including Doddington Women's Institute, Doddington Parish Council and Doddington Brownies.

