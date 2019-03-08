Gallery

Doddington falls silent for Remembrance Sunday as hundreds pay their respects

The village of Doddington fell silent on Remembrance Sunday as hundreds turned out to pay their respects. Picture: BEN JOLLEY Archant

The village of Doddington fell silent on Remembrance Sunday as hundreds turned out to pay their respects.

The village of Doddington fell silent on Remembrance Sunday as hundreds turned out to pay their respects. Picture: TOBY FARLOW The village of Doddington fell silent on Remembrance Sunday as hundreds turned out to pay their respects. Picture: TOBY FARLOW

The parade was led to St Mary church before poppy wreaths were laid by representatives from groups including Doddington Women's Institute, Doddington Parish Council and Doddington Brownies.

The village of Doddington fell silent on Remembrance Sunday as hundreds turned out to pay their respects. Picture: BEN JOLLEY The village of Doddington fell silent on Remembrance Sunday as hundreds turned out to pay their respects. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

The village of Doddington fell silent on Remembrance Sunday as hundreds turned out to pay their respects. Picture: LUCY HOWARD The village of Doddington fell silent on Remembrance Sunday as hundreds turned out to pay their respects. Picture: LUCY HOWARD

The village of Doddington fell silent on Remembrance Sunday as hundreds turned out to pay their respects. Picture: LUCY HOWARD The village of Doddington fell silent on Remembrance Sunday as hundreds turned out to pay their respects. Picture: LUCY HOWARD

The village of Doddington fell silent on Remembrance Sunday as hundreds turned out to pay their respects. Picture: LUCY HOWARD The village of Doddington fell silent on Remembrance Sunday as hundreds turned out to pay their respects. Picture: LUCY HOWARD

The village of Doddington fell silent on Remembrance Sunday as hundreds turned out to pay their respects. Picture: LUCY HOWARD The village of Doddington fell silent on Remembrance Sunday as hundreds turned out to pay their respects. Picture: LUCY HOWARD