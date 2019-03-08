Gallery
Doddington falls silent for Remembrance Sunday as hundreds pay their respects
PUBLISHED: 10:15 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:20 11 November 2019
Archant
The village of Doddington fell silent on Remembrance Sunday as hundreds turned out to pay their respects.
The village of Doddington fell silent on Remembrance Sunday as hundreds turned out to pay their respects. Picture: TOBY FARLOW
The parade was led to St Mary church before poppy wreaths were laid by representatives from groups including Doddington Women's Institute, Doddington Parish Council and Doddington Brownies.
