Advanced search

Shop Local: ‘It’s not easy to trade successfully in a small town’

PUBLISHED: 12:33 01 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 01 November 2020

Loveland Tawiah (pictured), owner of PC OK, says working remotely and supporting customers during the coronavirus pandemic has kept his business afloat. Picture: IAN CARTER

Loveland Tawiah (pictured), owner of PC OK, says working remotely and supporting customers during the coronavirus pandemic has kept his business afloat. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

Without offering a remote support service, for one business, the repercussions may have been too much to handle.

“Before March, business was okay but when lockdown came, it was devastating,” Loveland Tawiah, owner of PC OK in Chatteris, said.

PC OK has offered a range of IT services since 2008, including repairs, installation and advice, but during the Covid-19 pandemic, Loveland has had to adapt the way he trades.

“We do repairs and sell equipment, and have done more remote assistance. In lockdown, we did a lot of that,” he said.

“Business confidence has definitely dived. It’s not easy to trade in a small town like Chatteris.”

Loyalty has been key for Loveland over the last 12 years, and although he admits his services may not be the cheapest, it’s the wealth of knowledge that keeps business ticking.

“We give advice to people, they come in and we can help solve their problem. I think things like that go a long way to keeping us going,” he said.

“We are not the cheapest, but when a customer wants a computer, we look at what is the right one for their needs.”

For more information on what PC OK offers, visit their branch on 25 High Street, call 01354 695866 or go to their website: https://www.pcok.co.uk/index.html.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Kings of the high street - and they hope a cut above the rest

Salih Solak (left), manager of Kings Barbers and Ugur Bozkurt are bidding for success since opening the business in July. Picture: Ian Carter

Shop Local: Supporting one another helps bakery grow a fine reputation

Tina Prior (pictured), owner of The Old Bakery on Market Hill, Chatteris, has reached out to other local businesses and the wider community in a bid to support one another. Picture: IAN CARTER

Shop Local: ‘I’m lucky I have a job I really love’ - Family persuasion does the trick for florist

Andrea Moat (pictured), owner of Elizabeth�s Florist in Chatteris, said she was unsure on whether to take over the business 15 years ago, which has started to show off seasonal decorations. Picture: IAN CARTER

Fish and reptile shop busier than ever despite Covid-19 pandemic

For Amwell Aquatics in Soham, the Covid-19 lockdown resulted in the fish and reptile shop?s busiest months to date - so much so that none of their six full-time members of staff were furloughed. Reporter Ben Jolley is pictured with one of the tortoises at Amwell Aquatics. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Shop Local: Family tea rooms ‘blown away’ by their impact

Nana�s Tea Rooms, run by Abby Harvey (left), Lisa Fell (right) and Jenny Izzard, have already been inundated with customers since opening in October. Picture: IAN CARTER