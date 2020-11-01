Shop Local: ‘It’s not easy to trade successfully in a small town’

Loveland Tawiah (pictured), owner of PC OK, says working remotely and supporting customers during the coronavirus pandemic has kept his business afloat. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Without offering a remote support service, for one business, the repercussions may have been too much to handle.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

“Before March, business was okay but when lockdown came, it was devastating,” Loveland Tawiah, owner of PC OK in Chatteris, said.

PC OK has offered a range of IT services since 2008, including repairs, installation and advice, but during the Covid-19 pandemic, Loveland has had to adapt the way he trades.

“We do repairs and sell equipment, and have done more remote assistance. In lockdown, we did a lot of that,” he said.

“Business confidence has definitely dived. It’s not easy to trade in a small town like Chatteris.”

Loyalty has been key for Loveland over the last 12 years, and although he admits his services may not be the cheapest, it’s the wealth of knowledge that keeps business ticking.

“We give advice to people, they come in and we can help solve their problem. I think things like that go a long way to keeping us going,” he said.

“We are not the cheapest, but when a customer wants a computer, we look at what is the right one for their needs.”

For more information on what PC OK offers, visit their branch on 25 High Street, call 01354 695866 or go to their website: https://www.pcok.co.uk/index.html.

You may also want to watch: