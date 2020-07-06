Advanced search

Officers believe child ‘abduction’ in Fenland town was misunderstood

PUBLISHED: 18:20 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:20 06 July 2020

Officers believe there was a misunderstanding after reports of a young girl abducted on Cavalry Drive, March. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Officers believe there was a misunderstanding after reports of a young girl abducted on Cavalry Drive, March. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Officers who dealt with reports of a young girl thought to be abducted in a Fenland town believe it was a misunderstanding.

Fen cops were called by a member of the public who was concerned that a child, believed to be around five-years-old, was taken against their will and put into a van in Cavalry Drive, March on Sunday evening (July 5).

Writing on the Policing Fenland Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “We would like to thank you all for your support in following and sharing the appeal.

“Officers have conducted a thorough investigation into the report and believe it to be a misunderstanding.”

MORE: Fears raised after reports child has been abducted in Fenland town

Concerns were raised after a Fenland resident posted in a Facebook discussion forum to raise awareness of the alleged incident, with police reported to have been knocking on doors to gain more information.

The spokesperson added: “If you were loading your child into your vehicle in Cavalry Drive at about 7pm on July 5, please get in touch with police on 101 so we can confirm you are safe and well.”

