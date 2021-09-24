Published: 3:28 PM September 24, 2021 Updated: 3:29 PM September 24, 2021

Ella Stanier (L) and her dog, Toby, pictured with mum, Kelly. Toby won 'best of show' at the Coates fete on September 18. - Credit: Kelly Stanier

A young dog owner, whose furry friend has just won ‘best of show’ at Coates fete, believes that he has ‘saved her family’ since being a part of it.

Ella Stanier’s Romanian rescue dog, Toby, won his medal and trophy on September 18, after an ‘amazing day’ with Ella and her mum, Kelly.

Ella and Kelly, who live along with Ella's brother, Cody, feel that Toby, who was bought over from Romania in July 2020, has rescued them all since being a part of the family.

“Toby rescued us, it wasn’t the other way round,” said Ella.

Ella’s mum Kelly lost her father two years ago and not long after, the family lost their two dogs.

You may also want to watch:

“We felt so empty without a dog at home but it didn’t feel right to get another,” she said.

Toby was brought over from Romania in July 2020 where he spent time being treated until he was rehomed.

Sadly, his owners suffered ill health, meaning that he needed a new home.

Ella Stanier (L) and her dog, Toby, pictured with mum, Kelly. Toby won 'best of show' at the Coates fete on September 18. - Credit: Kelly Stanier

Kelly added that it was her friends that told the family what a lovely dog Toby is and how well he would suit them.

“The rest is history,” she said.

"Toby has been with our family since November last year.

“He is amazing with my son Cody, but especially Ella.

“Ella has type one diabetes and Toby can go from playing with her to snuggling her because he always seems to know when Ella is having a hypo before Ella actually does herself.

“I never get a look in when she's at home – you just can’t separate them!”

Ella Stanier (pictured middle) with the rest of the award winners from the Coates fete where her dog, Toby, won 'best of show'. - Credit: Kelly Stanier

Ella has been with Toby throughout his journey from street dog to show champion.

She says that since she's owned Toby, he's made her feel safe, and has helped her with her anxiety.

“At the start of the dog show, I started panicking because it was so busy,” she said.

“I managed to find a quiet spot though and was able to just chill with Toby.”

Kelly is very proud of the bond that Ella and Toby have and says she agrees with Ella that Toby rescued them.

“We are very lucky to have him,” she said.

"It really does mean the absolute world to us that Toby has gone from a street dog to a show champion.

"We had an amazing day at the fete and it did Ella the world of good."