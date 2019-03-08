Advanced search

Police rescue nine women and arrest two men as they begin crackdown on sexual exploitation in Cambridgeshire

PUBLISHED: 17:31 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:31 24 September 2019

Nine women have been rescued and two men have been arrested in Cambridgeshire amid a nationwide crackdown on sexual exploitation. Picture: Google Maps / Lands Improvement Holdings

Nine women have been rescued and two men have been arrested in Cambridgeshire amid a nationwide crackdown on sexual exploitation. Picture: Google Maps / Lands Improvement Holdings

Google Maps / Lands Improvement Holdings

Nine women have been rescued and two men have been arrested in a police crackdown on sexual exploitation in the county.

Constantine Drive, Peterborough. Nine women have been rescued and two men have been arrested in Cambridgeshire amid a nationwide crackdown on sexual exploitation. Picture: Google MapsConstantine Drive, Peterborough. Nine women have been rescued and two men have been arrested in Cambridgeshire amid a nationwide crackdown on sexual exploitation. Picture: Google Maps

Officers visited four premises in Cambridge and Peterborough this month where it was thought women were being forced to operate as sex workers.

In Cambridge, they arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of controlling prostitution for gain, possession of a knife, possession of class B drugs and driving without insurance.

In Peterborough, they arrested another 35-year-old man on suspicion of human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain.

The man found at Orchard Park in Cambridge has been released under investigation and the other found in Constantine Drive, Peterborough, has been released on bail.

Orchard Park in Cambridge. Nine women have been rescued and two men have been arrested in Cambridgeshire amid a nationwide crackdown on sexual exploitation. Picture: Lands Improvement HoldingsOrchard Park in Cambridge. Nine women have been rescued and two men have been arrested in Cambridgeshire amid a nationwide crackdown on sexual exploitation. Picture: Lands Improvement Holdings

DCI Alan Page said: "Nationally we have seen a rise in foreign national women being involved in prostitution.

"I strongly believe these women are not willingly involved in this sexual activity and are being exploited and forced to do so.

You may also want to watch:

"This is either due to debt in their home country or having been sold a false dream of a life in the UK which, in reality, involves them being exploited.

"I am glad we were able to support some potentially vulnerable people in Cambridgeshire. Victims of sexual exploitation are often completely controlled and feel too trapped to get help or speak up.

"We will continue to target those who sexually exploit vulnerable members of our community, either as facilitators or customers.

"The public play a key role in helping to tackle sexual exploitation, modern slavery and labour exploitation.

"If anyone has any suspicions at all in their local area, for example if they see lots of people calling at certain addresses, then we'd strongly urge them to report that to us.

"Information supplied to us helps us build a picture of what is happening in local areas and may help us safeguard many more potential victims. Please pass on any concerns or information."

Suspicions relating to exploitation, modern slavery and human trafficking should be reported online via www.cambs.police.uk/report or by calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.

Concerns can also be reported to the confidential 24/7 Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121700 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

999 call to police as man enters Whittlesey supermarket and begins smashing it up - horrified staff watched the mayhem unfold

Nisa stiore in Whittlesey that opened as normal on Saturday following a disturbance the evening before which saw police called to make an arrest. Picture; NISA

Co-operative Travel - with branches in the Fens - prepared ‘for worst case scenario’ following Thomas Cook collapse

Thomas Cook has ceased trading with immediate effect after failing in a final bid to secure a rescue package from creditors. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

Wisbech mum-of-five says she is ‘devastated’ as £3,000 family holiday to Majorca is cancelled due to Thomas Cook collapse

A fundraiser has been launched for mum-of-five Annie Woods from Wisbech (pictured) after her �3,000 family holiday was cancelled due to the collapse of Thomas Cook. Picture: Supplied/Family

Driver cut out of car after crashing into garage of house in Cavalry Drive, March, leaving a scene of destruction

The scene on Cavalry Drive, March after a driver slammed their Ford Fiesta into a homeowner’s garage on Thursday, September 19. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Bike given as 14th birthday present is stolen in Chatteris break-in

A limited edition bike given to a boy for his 14th birthday has been stolen from Chatteris. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Most Read

999 call to police as man enters Whittlesey supermarket and begins smashing it up - horrified staff watched the mayhem unfold

Nisa stiore in Whittlesey that opened as normal on Saturday following a disturbance the evening before which saw police called to make an arrest. Picture; NISA

Co-operative Travel - with branches in the Fens - prepared ‘for worst case scenario’ following Thomas Cook collapse

Thomas Cook has ceased trading with immediate effect after failing in a final bid to secure a rescue package from creditors. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

Wisbech mum-of-five says she is ‘devastated’ as £3,000 family holiday to Majorca is cancelled due to Thomas Cook collapse

A fundraiser has been launched for mum-of-five Annie Woods from Wisbech (pictured) after her �3,000 family holiday was cancelled due to the collapse of Thomas Cook. Picture: Supplied/Family

Driver cut out of car after crashing into garage of house in Cavalry Drive, March, leaving a scene of destruction

The scene on Cavalry Drive, March after a driver slammed their Ford Fiesta into a homeowner’s garage on Thursday, September 19. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Bike given as 14th birthday present is stolen in Chatteris break-in

A limited edition bike given to a boy for his 14th birthday has been stolen from Chatteris. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Latest from the Cambs Times

Police rescue nine women and arrest two men as they begin crackdown on sexual exploitation in Cambridgeshire

Nine women have been rescued and two men have been arrested in Cambridgeshire amid a nationwide crackdown on sexual exploitation. Picture: Google Maps / Lands Improvement Holdings

Whittlesey Community Car Scheme: Volunteer service where you can travel around the Fens for just 30 pence a mile

All aboard! The Commuinty Car Scheme in Whittlesey can take you from point A to point B for just 30p a mile. Service users and drivers can be seen here at a party at Manor Bowls Club. Picture: RWT Photography/Robert Windle

Suspected stolen AP watch – worth thousands of pounds if genuine – recovered by police in Cambridgeshire burglary arrest

A luxury Audemars Piguet watch � worth thousands � has been recovered by police officers during a burglary arrest. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Soaked stallholders who lost out on raising cash at March Summer Festival 2019 given second chance by Lions group

Charity stallholders who missed on raising money at the March Summer Festival due to the rainy weather have given it another go� indoors this time. Picture: Ian Carter

Inside the ‘survive and thrive’ farm where 1,000 people could live if society breaks down

The farm where Peter Dawe hopes to create a new community. Photo: Peter Dawe
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists