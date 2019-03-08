Police rescue nine women and arrest two men as they begin crackdown on sexual exploitation in Cambridgeshire

Nine women have been rescued and two men have been arrested in Cambridgeshire amid a nationwide crackdown on sexual exploitation.

Nine women have been rescued and two men have been arrested in a police crackdown on sexual exploitation in the county.

Constantine Drive, Peterborough.

Officers visited four premises in Cambridge and Peterborough this month where it was thought women were being forced to operate as sex workers.

In Cambridge, they arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of controlling prostitution for gain, possession of a knife, possession of class B drugs and driving without insurance.

In Peterborough, they arrested another 35-year-old man on suspicion of human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain.

The man found at Orchard Park in Cambridge has been released under investigation and the other found in Constantine Drive, Peterborough, has been released on bail.

Orchard Park in Cambridge.

DCI Alan Page said: "Nationally we have seen a rise in foreign national women being involved in prostitution.

"I strongly believe these women are not willingly involved in this sexual activity and are being exploited and forced to do so.

"This is either due to debt in their home country or having been sold a false dream of a life in the UK which, in reality, involves them being exploited.

"I am glad we were able to support some potentially vulnerable people in Cambridgeshire. Victims of sexual exploitation are often completely controlled and feel too trapped to get help or speak up.

"We will continue to target those who sexually exploit vulnerable members of our community, either as facilitators or customers.

"The public play a key role in helping to tackle sexual exploitation, modern slavery and labour exploitation.

"If anyone has any suspicions at all in their local area, for example if they see lots of people calling at certain addresses, then we'd strongly urge them to report that to us.

"Information supplied to us helps us build a picture of what is happening in local areas and may help us safeguard many more potential victims. Please pass on any concerns or information."

Suspicions relating to exploitation, modern slavery and human trafficking should be reported online via www.cambs.police.uk/report or by calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.

Concerns can also be reported to the confidential 24/7 Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121700 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.