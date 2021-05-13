Published: 2:17 PM May 13, 2021

Gary Cooke often found his entrance blocked to his own driveway, despite having paid for and installed a drop kerb outside his home. - Credit: Daniel Mason/Archant

Noisy neighbours turned out to be the least of Gary Cooke’s problems.

It was when they started to regularly park outside his driveway that the problems escalated, he claims.

Despite having paid for and installed a dropped kerb to put his own car in front of his own home each night, he often found his entrance blocked.

And it went on for four years until the neighbour finally moved, he claims.

He says he complained to the police, complained to Fenland Council and, spoke to the county council but all to no avail.

“Police repeatedly failed me,” he says.

Mr Cooke, of Wimblington, says he first contacted police in January 2017 regarding noise complaints.

“We had no end of noise, people parking in front of the dropped kerb,” he said.

“There were screaming kids running around and from 7am-9pm, it was constant noise.”

Despite successfully applying to Cambridgeshire County Council for a drop kerb he says that was not the end of the problem.

He said his neighbour “would park the car in front of my home, and I know he did it on purpose”.

Mr Cooke says he contacted chief constable Nick Dean “multiple times” not simply over parking, but also over alleged threats.

He claims police told him they were “not prepared to use manpower with parking issues”.

A county council spokesperson said: “If someone does park on a dropped kerb and it blocks access to a property, this is considered an obstruction, and this would be enforced by the police in this area.

“Although an access protection marking, or a ‘H’ bar, has no legal status, it is an offence on the grounds of obstruction to park across a vehicle access.”

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “All reports and complaints made by Mr Cooke have been investigated professionally and objectively, and appropriate action was taken.

“Mr Cooke correctly contacted the relevant authorities and there has been no further police involvement.”

Mr Cooke has kept a diary of the alleged harassment, noise and parking dispute since 2017.

He isn’t sure any longer what he can do with it.

We have not been able to contact his previous neighbour for comment.