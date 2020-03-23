Fenland resident shines positive light on coronavirus pandemic by creating rainbow trail social media group

Residents have been creating their own rainbows for children and key workers to see on their route to school or work. Pictures: FACEBOOK/RAINBOW TRAILS FENLAND Archant

Positivity may be hard to come by at the moment, but one Fenland resident aims to provide just that.

Lucy Bidgood, a worker at Westwood Primary School in March, created the ‘Rainbow Trails Fenland’ group on social media to encourage residents to create a rainbow and stick it on their window.

Since setting up the Facebook group on Saturday (March 21), the page has been inundated with a flurry of pictures, designed for children and key workers to see on their route to school or work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Writing on the Facebook page, Lucy said: “All you have to do is a create a rainbow and stick it in your window for the children to spot on their walks during these hard times.

“You can be as creative and as large as you like using pens, paints or anything at all. As big or small as you would like.”

She added: “ It would be great to get everyone, young and old, involved. Once you have created your rainbow, please share the pictures here.”

