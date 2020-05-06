Advanced search

LETTER: ‘Let’s do as we’re told and come out of this stronger’

PUBLISHED: 10:44 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:44 06 May 2020

Myra Smith

Myra Smith has shared her thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic by writing a lockdown poem. Picture: SUPPLIED

A deadly disease has entered our world, called the coronavirus or Covid-19.

Lockdown 2020

A deadly disease has entered our world,

called the coronavirus or Covid-19.

The worst of this highly infectious disease,

is the fact it cannot be seen.

It started in a city called Wuhan,

the origin of this no-one knows for sure.

It consumes any person that stands in its path,

and has rocked our world to the core.

Our life as we knew it,

has come crashing down.

As, the plague of all plagues,

spreads from town to town.

Everywhere now closed – pubs, coffee shops

and so much more.

Except for banks and the local

grocery store.

Lots of people have now lost,

their jobs as we are all told to stay home.

Isolation is now the way forward,

as we enter the danger zone.

Many a rule to follow now we’re all in lockdown.

One walk a day in country or town,

essential shopping only as we drive in our cars.

Make sure it’s local and don’t go too far.

So boxes of tissues to add to my list

to catch that little sneeze.

As, we all do our very best to

fight this infectious disease!

You must now wash your hands,

whilst singing “God Save The Queen”.

At least then we know they’ll be

squeaky clean.

Hand sanitizer, bleach, gloves that’s for sure,

as I take my list to the superstore.

Imagine my shock as I stand and stare,

no shopping for me – ‘cos the shelves are bare!!

Stockpilers have panicked and

brought the “cream of the crop”.

When is this nonsense all going

to stop?

Paracetamol, toilet rolls, tins of soup

are all gone.

The world has gone mad,

what has gone wrong?

So let’s fight the good fight,

and never give in.

‘Cos, this plague of all plagues

will never win.

It does not care if you are

young or old.

Once in its grip the virus

takes hold.

Our amazing staff at the NHS,

who work tirelessly day and night.

Are hoping against all hope,

the end of this will soon be in sight.

To honour keyworkers all over the land,

on a Thursday at 8 we clap our hands.

Pots and pans are out in full force too,

for the workers so brave, it’s the least we can do.

Thousands of people, have now lost their lives,

brothers, sisters, husbands and wives.

The elderly in care homes have suffered huge loss,

let’s all stand together and show this who’s boss!

For every flouter out there,

feeling bored, fed up and low.

Just remember the lockdown,

is the way to go.

If we break the rules now,

it will just go on longer.

So, let’s do as we’re told and

come out of this stronger!!

Stay Safe Everyone

By Myra Ellen Smith

Chatteris, Cambridgeshire

