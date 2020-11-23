Charities aim to keep residents warm during Covid-19 pandemic thanks to energy project

Residents who are suffering from or at risk of fuel poverty in northern Cambridgeshire, including Fenland, will hope to benefit from a new charity project aimed at tackling the issue.

The Peterborough Environment City Trust (PECT) received over £190,000 from the Energy Redress Scheme, which helps support energy consumers who may struggle to afford their energy bills or if they have been affected by Covid-19.

The project, named the Cambridgeshire Home Energy Support Service, also involves Cambridgeshire ACRE that will help recruit community volunteers to identify those households in need, and those identified will receive energy efficiency advice and possible funding to help clear fuel debt.

Advisors can assist people with services such as switching supplier and home improvement grants as a way of helping residents cut their energy bills and reduce the amount of carbon footprint in their household.

Stuart Dawks, director of operations at PECT, said: “We are delighted to receive this funding that will make a real difference to many households who have fallen into fuel debt as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know the next few months are going to be particularly difficult for many people and we want to help as many local residents as we can through this service.”

Kirsten Bennett, chief executive at Cambridgeshire ACRE, added: “Cambridgeshire ACRE has strong links in communities across the north of the County and we will use these to help us reach those most in need.

“It’s vitally important that we support people to stay warm and healthy this winter and our aim is to support 1,000 households over the next two years.”

To book a free advice session, call 0800 802 1773, 01733 568408 (extension 313), email warmhomes@pect.org.uk or visit https://www.pect.org.uk/projects/warmhomes/.