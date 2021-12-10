News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Have your say to help tackle crime across Fenland

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:30 AM December 10, 2021
Fenland police officer attends a community play area

A survey has been launched by the Fenland Community Safety Partnership for residents to have their say on crime that is affecting them or their local area. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Residents are being encouraged to share their concerns in a bid to tackle crime across Fenland. 

A survey has been launched by the Fenland Community Safety Partnership for residents to have their say on crime that is affecting them or their local area. 

The partnership said: “We would like the community to highlight concerns relating to crime or disorder that affects them or their local area by completing this survey.  

“The information obtained will be used to inform the work of the Community Safety Partnership.” 

Residents can answer multiple choice questions in the survey, such as how safe they think Fenland is and what crime-related issues they may have witnessed in the district. 

To fill in the survey, visit: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Oct21-Mar22.  

The Community Safety Partnership brings together local authorities to try and reduce crime, anti-social behaviour (ASB) and the fear of crime and ASB. 

These include: Fenland District Council, Cambridgeshire Police, Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue and Cambridgeshire County Council. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Serial shoplifter challenged by security staff is jailed
  2. 2 Cambridgeshire pub destroyed by fire overnight
  3. 3 New shop bids to bring 'zest for life' for couple
  1. 4 Father and son build Lego city in shed during lockdown
  2. 5 Village's stunning Christmas lights display captured on camera
  3. 6 Famous Actor Alan Davies has donated a caravan to Camp Beagle
  4. 7 Council decision could force couple from their home
  5. 8 Historian's book tells story of ancient town of 'Wella'
  6. 9 Work from home, masks and NHS passes: New Covid rules explained
  7. 10 Retired farmer provides 'useful portrayal of Britain' through new book
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

March Braza Club on Elm Road

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Boxing club 'absolutely gutted' as mass brawl abandons show

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Cambridgeshire Police make one arrest in battle against hare coursing

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

One arrest and cars seized on busy day for cops

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Manea Christmas Lights display for Alzheimer's Society

Christmas

Family pleased with 'huge reaction' thanks to charity Christmas lights

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Police close off B1098 Upwell Road near March after crash near Christchurch

Cambs Live News | Updated

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after B1098 crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon