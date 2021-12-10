Have your say to help tackle crime across Fenland
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Residents are being encouraged to share their concerns in a bid to tackle crime across Fenland.
A survey has been launched by the Fenland Community Safety Partnership for residents to have their say on crime that is affecting them or their local area.
The partnership said: “We would like the community to highlight concerns relating to crime or disorder that affects them or their local area by completing this survey.
“The information obtained will be used to inform the work of the Community Safety Partnership.”
Residents can answer multiple choice questions in the survey, such as how safe they think Fenland is and what crime-related issues they may have witnessed in the district.
To fill in the survey, visit: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Oct21-Mar22.
The Community Safety Partnership brings together local authorities to try and reduce crime, anti-social behaviour (ASB) and the fear of crime and ASB.
These include: Fenland District Council, Cambridgeshire Police, Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue and Cambridgeshire County Council.
