Published: 9:00 AM February 26, 2021

Residents, businesses and community groups in Fenland are being urged to say how cycling, walking provision and mobility access can be improved as part of a survey.

Those working and visiting the area are also encouraged to have their say on Fenland District Council’s new cycling, walking and mobility improvement strategy.

The strategy, funded by the council and Hereward Community Rail Partnership (CRP), aims to capitalise on helping people make more journeys by bike, on foot or with a mobility aid following the increase in sustainable travel during lockdown.

Cllr Chris Seaton, FDC portfolio holder for transport and social mobility, said: “Developing a strategy and improvement schemes will strengthen the council’s potential to secure funding and ensure we have plans in place to develop such travel options throughout the district.”

Paul Nelson, chair of the Hereward CRP, said: “This opportunity for the public to provide valuable input and insight about local travel choices to inform the developing strategy is hugely positive and we hope plenty of people get involved.”

Views submitted through the survey will form a draft strategy, which the public can comment on before a final version is discussed at a full council meeting this summer.

Surveys must be completed by Sunday, March 21. To access the survey, visit: https://www.fenland.gov.uk/consultations.

For more information regarding the survey or the strategy, email: neighbourhoodstrategy@fenland.gov.uk or contact FDC’s transport team on 01354 622318.