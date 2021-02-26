News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Council calls for views on improving travel across Fenland

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 9:00 AM February 26, 2021   
Hereward Community Rail Partnership

The Hereward Community Rail Partnership (CRP) is helping fund Fenland Council's cycling, walking and mobility improvement strategy, which aims to capitalise on helping people make more journeys by bike, on foot or with a mobility aid following the increase in sustainable travel during lockdown. - Credit: FDC

Residents, businesses and community groups in Fenland are being urged to say how cycling, walking provision and mobility access can be improved as part of a survey. 

Those working and visiting the area are also encouraged to have their say on Fenland District Council’s new cycling, walking and mobility improvement strategy. 

The strategy, funded by the council and Hereward Community Rail Partnership (CRP), aims to capitalise on helping people make more journeys by bike, on foot or with a mobility aid following the increase in sustainable travel during lockdown. 

Cllr Chris Seaton, FDC portfolio holder for transport and social mobility, said: “Developing a strategy and improvement schemes will strengthen the council’s potential to secure funding and ensure we have plans in place to develop such travel options throughout the district.” 

Paul Nelson, chair of the Hereward CRP, said: “This opportunity for the public to provide valuable input and insight about local travel choices to inform the developing strategy is hugely positive and we hope plenty of people get involved.” 

You may also want to watch:

Views submitted through the survey will form a draft strategy, which the public can comment on before a final version is discussed at a full council meeting this summer. 

Surveys must be completed by Sunday, March 21. To access the survey, visit: https://www.fenland.gov.uk/consultations.  

For more information regarding the survey or the strategy, email: neighbourhoodstrategy@fenland.gov.uk or contact FDC’s transport team on 01354 622318. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Council told in 2019 Chatteris factory would close
  2. 2 Hickford quits Manor Farm on eve of damning report
  3. 3 Paedophile exposed himself to mum near school
  1. 4 Here's what a community fridge could mean to Fenland town
  2. 5 Cricketers bid farewell to treasurer after decades of service
  3. 6 Group of children prank call police following ‘several hoax calls’
  4. 7 300 jobs lost: Alan Bartlett & Sons to close Chatteris factory
  5. 8 Care home out of special measures
  6. 9 Whittlesey told to expect new supermarket
  7. 10 Motorcyclist hospitalised after collision with car
Fenland District Council
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Council leader Chris Boden: 'There are lots of people in frontline industries and meeting up with each other in the work place in large numbers, so we have a great susceptibility to transmission.'

Fenland District Council

Council plays its part to halt Covid infections in Fens hotspot

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
King William guest house in High Street, March, where a bid to convert it to a veterinary practice has been submitted to Fenland Council.

Vet another change of use for former pub!

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Floral tributes have been left outside Wisbech Road post office in March in memory of Eric Gowler who was killed in a motorbike crash on Valentine’s Day.

Flowers and messages left for Valentine’s Day motorcycle crash victim

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Serious bank slippage” owing to flood water adjacent to the B1040 (Whittlesey Wash Road

Cambridgeshire Weather | Gallery

Highways alerted to repair B1040 once flooding ends

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus