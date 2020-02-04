Advanced search

Residents at Whittlesey care home see their wishes come true as they get back in the pool

PUBLISHED: 12:45 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:45 04 February 2020

Residents from Aliwal Manor Care Home in Whittlesey at the town'’s Manor Leisure swimming pool with staff members. Picture: SUBMITTED

Two residents at a care home in Whittlesey saw their wishes come true recently.

Staff members at the Aliwal Manor Care Home organised a trip to the Manor Leisure Centre for residents Isabella and Rita, who used to attend the town's swimming pool during their younger days.

Pearl Ewing, from Excelcare Holdings who run Aliwal Manor, said: "Isabella and Rita were so excited and looking forward to their trip to Manor Leisure, even both having new swimming costumes for the event."

It has been a while since Isabella and Rita took to the water, but it did not take long for them to get back into the groove.

Ms Ewing said: "Isabella said she learnt to swim when she was at school.

"Rita has always been a swimmer from the age of four. Her gran use to say 'if there was a puddle, she would swim in it'.

"This has been such a success that the staff said they will do it again for the residents who love to swim."

