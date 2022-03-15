Residents block roads with tree stumps over 'nightmare' school traffic
- Credit: IAN CARTER
March residents who live close to a primary school have placed large tree stumps on grass verges on roads in an attempt to prevent "nightmare" traffic at pick-up and drop-off times.
The tree stumps appeared overnight on Breton Avenue to stop cars and other vehicles from parking there.
The road, which is opposite Cavalry Primary School, is a regular traffic hotspot at school times.
Access to the road and parking in nearby streets has been described as a "total nightmare" by residents between 8.30-9am and 3-3.30pm.
Some residents supported the action taken by homeowners on Cavalry Road, describing it as “quite dangerous when people park where they shouldn’t.”
The main plight faced by residents is having their driveways blocked so they are unable to leave their homes or access their vehicles between school times.
One resident said: “It is annoying for residents when parents park across the drives so we can’t get our vehicles in or out.
Most Read
- 1 Family jewellers to close after almost 100 years in March town centre
- 2 Man jailed for 10 years over 'terrifying' burglary at Fenland farm
- 3 Man, 54, charged with child sex offences after online sting
- 4 Wisbech cyclist caught with 33 bags of cannabis and £500 in cash
- 5 Residents block roads with tree stumps over 'nightmare' school traffic
- 6 Jail for drunk driver more than four times over the legal limit
- 7 Thief who tried to send explicit pictures to girl, 14, is jailed
- 8 Car stolen from ‘kind and gentle’ Hermes driver found burnt-out
- 9 Taxi company which ‘put public at risk’ fined after operating illegally
- 10 Neglected geese and goat rescued in Cambridgeshire
"And when we ask them to move, we get a mouthful of abuse. Parking is terrible at school times.”
Other suggestions from residents to try and tackle the problem included police patrols during school pick-up and drop-off times.