Tree stumps placed opposite Cavalry Primary School in March to stop drivers parking on grass verges - Credit: IAN CARTER

March residents who live close to a primary school have placed large tree stumps on grass verges on roads in an attempt to prevent "nightmare" traffic at pick-up and drop-off times.

The tree stumps appeared overnight on Breton Avenue to stop cars and other vehicles from parking there.

The road, which is opposite Cavalry Primary School, is a regular traffic hotspot at school times.

Access to the road and parking in nearby streets has been described as a "total nightmare" by residents between 8.30-9am and 3-3.30pm.

Some residents supported the action taken by homeowners on Cavalry Road, describing it as “quite dangerous when people park where they shouldn’t.”

The main plight faced by residents is having their driveways blocked so they are unable to leave their homes or access their vehicles between school times.

One resident said: “It is annoying for residents when parents park across the drives so we can’t get our vehicles in or out.

"And when we ask them to move, we get a mouthful of abuse. Parking is terrible at school times.”



Other suggestions from residents to try and tackle the problem included police patrols during school pick-up and drop-off times.

