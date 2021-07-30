Gallery
Christmas cheers up residents thanks to post-lockdown event
- Credit: Frederick Ayley
Residents at a retirement care service saw Christmas come early as they were able to make up for lost time.
Housing 21’s centre in Whittlesey wanted to hold a ‘Christmas in July’ event for residents who missed out on last year’s festivities due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.
“My mum is a cleaner at Housing 21 and the residents did not have a Christmas last year, so it was about doing something for their festival,” Stuart Rayner, chairman of Whittlesey Round Table, said.
Mr Rayner said his mum wanted to hold an event to mark the reopening of the centre after refurbishment and enforced closure due to the pandemic.
So, he provided a float on behalf of the Whittlesey Round Table as staff and residents dressed up for the occasion on July 29.
“We were happy to help; if you see the smiles on their faces, that’s the main reason why we did it,” Mr Rayner said.
Residents were also treated to Christmas carols, gifts and cake as the Whittlesey centre officially reopened on July 27.
Julie Walsh, court manager at Housing 21 in Whittlesey, said: “The residents prepared the food with staff and it was a fun day.
“They were ecstatic to have a party altogether again and it has had a tremendous impact on the residents.”