Christmas cheers up residents thanks to post-lockdown event

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:51 AM July 30, 2021    Updated: 12:29 PM July 30, 2021
Whittlesey residents welcome Father Christmas

Residents at Housing 21's centre in Whittlesey were treated to an early Christmas event after missing out on last year's festivities due to the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Frederick Ayley

Residents at a retirement care service saw Christmas come early as they were able to make up for lost time. 

Housing 21’s centre in Whittlesey wanted to hold a ‘Christmas in July’ event for residents who missed out on last year’s festivities due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. 

“My mum is a cleaner at Housing 21 and the residents did not have a Christmas last year, so it was about doing something for their festival,” Stuart Rayner, chairman of Whittlesey Round Table, said. 

Whittlesey residents welcome Father Christmas to Housing 21

Mr Rayner said his mum wanted to hold an event to mark the reopening of the centre after refurbishment and enforced closure due to the pandemic. 

So, he provided a float on behalf of the Whittlesey Round Table as staff and residents dressed up for the occasion on July 29. 

Whittlesey residents welcome Christmas in July event

“We were happy to help; if you see the smiles on their faces, that’s the main reason why we did it,” Mr Rayner said. 

Residents were also treated to Christmas carols, gifts and cake as the Whittlesey centre officially reopened on July 27. 

Whittlesey residents see Santa arrive in early Christmas event

Whittlesey residents treated to Father Christmas visit

Julie Walsh, court manager at Housing 21 in Whittlesey, said: “The residents prepared the food with staff and it was a fun day. 

“They were ecstatic to have a party altogether again and it has had a tremendous impact on the residents.” 

Whittlesey residents cheered up by Christmas event

