Published: 1:20 PM August 2, 2021

Residents at Housing 21's centre in Whittlesey were treated to an early Christmas event after missing out on last year's festivities due to the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Frederick Ayley

Residents at a retirement living scheme have made the most of relaxations in Covid-19 restrictions as they were treated to a taste of near normality.

During lockdown, one resident celebrated their 90th birthday and double celebrations were in order as the reopening of communal spaces took place at Housing 21’s Palmer Close facility in Whittlesey.

Court manager, Julie Walsh, said: “This was organised by myself and the residents; we had a hog roast and residents, friends and families really enjoyed it.”

Wally Newman, who opened the former Royal British Legion branch on the same site around 40 years ago, was also in attendance.

Residents at Housing 21's centre in Whittlesey were treated to an early Christmas event after missing out on last year's festivities due to the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Frederick Ayley

On July 29, residents turned out for a ‘Christmas in July’ event where Father Christmas made an appearance, and the Whittlesey Round Table provided a float.

You may also want to watch:

This was before taking part in this year’s Whittlesey yard sale on August 1.

Residents at Housing 21's centre in Whittlesey were treated to an early Christmas event after missing out on last year's festivities due to the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Frederick Ayley

Mrs Walsh added: “The residents had a table top sale and raised £66.70, and £108 on the raffle for the residents’ fund to pay for the next event.

“They were ecstatic to have a party all together again, and it has had a tremendous impact on the residents.”