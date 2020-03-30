Families across Cambridgeshire cheer up the mood amid coronavirus pandemic with a flurry of rainbows

An East Cambridgeshire police officer outside The WIllows Day Care Nursery in Soham. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE Archant

Residents across Cambridgeshire have been cheering up the mood by creating their own rainbows amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents across Cambridgeshire have been creating rainbows during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE/RAINBOW TRAILS FENLAND/FOLLOW THE RAINBOWS Residents across Cambridgeshire have been creating rainbows during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE/RAINBOW TRAILS FENLAND/FOLLOW THE RAINBOWS

Families up and down the county are taking to social media to show off their designs as they aim to provide positivity during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Police in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire have also got involved with the idea, with some encouraging more children to send in their work.

Last week, March resident Lucy Bidgood created the ‘Rainbow Trails Fenland’ Facebook page to encourage residents to create a rainbow and stick it on their window for children and key workers to see on their route to school or work.

A spokesperson for East Cambridgeshire police said: “We’ve loved spotting all your rainbow pictures while on our patrols in Soham. They’ve certainly brightened our day and we bet they will others too while they are out exercising.”

Officers outside March police station with pictures of rainbows attached on their vehicles. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND Officers outside March police station with pictures of rainbows attached on their vehicles. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Writing on their Facebook page, Policing Fenland said: “We realise that your children, or children you know, are taking part in the ‘Rainbow eye spy game’ whilst out on their exercise time. We are no different.

“Constable Chadderton and I asked that our children and their friends helped keep that positivity going and draw us some rainbows to put in our marked police cars (in the passenger seat of course, so we don’t obscure our view).”

Policing Fenland added: “We need more and we would love the children of Fenland to join in too and send us their best rainbow pictures!

“We will then place them in our police cars, or if we run out of space on the windows at our stations.

A rainbow with the words 'It'll be okay'. Picture: FACEBOOK/FOLLOW THE RAINBOWS A rainbow with the words 'It'll be okay'. Picture: FACEBOOK/FOLLOW THE RAINBOWS

“If you then have a genuine reason to be out you could see your children’s rainbow in one of our cars.”

Are you organising any community projects or ideas during the COVID-19 outbreak? Tell us what you’re getting up to - email Daniel.Mason@archant.co.uk.