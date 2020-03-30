Advanced search

Families across Cambridgeshire cheer up the mood amid coronavirus pandemic with a flurry of rainbows

PUBLISHED: 17:32 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:32 30 March 2020

An East Cambridgeshire police officer outside The WIllows Day Care Nursery in Soham. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE

An East Cambridgeshire police officer outside The WIllows Day Care Nursery in Soham. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE

Archant

Residents across Cambridgeshire have been cheering up the mood by creating their own rainbows amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents across Cambridgeshire have been creating rainbows during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE/RAINBOW TRAILS FENLAND/FOLLOW THE RAINBOWSResidents across Cambridgeshire have been creating rainbows during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE/RAINBOW TRAILS FENLAND/FOLLOW THE RAINBOWS

Families up and down the county are taking to social media to show off their designs as they aim to provide positivity during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Police in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire have also got involved with the idea, with some encouraging more children to send in their work.

Last week, March resident Lucy Bidgood created the ‘Rainbow Trails Fenland’ Facebook page to encourage residents to create a rainbow and stick it on their window for children and key workers to see on their route to school or work.

A spokesperson for East Cambridgeshire police said: “We’ve loved spotting all your rainbow pictures while on our patrols in Soham. They’ve certainly brightened our day and we bet they will others too while they are out exercising.”

Officers outside March police station with pictures of rainbows attached on their vehicles. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLANDOfficers outside March police station with pictures of rainbows attached on their vehicles. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Writing on their Facebook page, Policing Fenland said: “We realise that your children, or children you know, are taking part in the ‘Rainbow eye spy game’ whilst out on their exercise time. We are no different.

“Constable Chadderton and I asked that our children and their friends helped keep that positivity going and draw us some rainbows to put in our marked police cars (in the passenger seat of course, so we don’t obscure our view).”

Policing Fenland added: “We need more and we would love the children of Fenland to join in too and send us their best rainbow pictures!

“We will then place them in our police cars, or if we run out of space on the windows at our stations.

A rainbow with the words 'It'll be okay'. Picture: FACEBOOK/FOLLOW THE RAINBOWSA rainbow with the words 'It'll be okay'. Picture: FACEBOOK/FOLLOW THE RAINBOWS

“If you then have a genuine reason to be out you could see your children’s rainbow in one of our cars.”

Are you organising any community projects or ideas during the COVID-19 outbreak? Tell us what you’re getting up to - email Daniel.Mason@archant.co.uk.

An East Cambridgeshire police officer outside The WIllows Day Care Nursery in Soham. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIREAn East Cambridgeshire police officer outside The WIllows Day Care Nursery in Soham. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Cambridgeshire coronavirus: Confused about whether markets can still operate? Councils are too which is why some have closed, some remain open

Cambridge market - OPEN

Girl, 8, goes viral online with ‘don’t go outside’ message to people during coronavirus pandemic

Eight-year-old Mea Howcroft from Manea has gone viral online after sending a special message to people during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jay Howcroft

All households to receive a letter from the Prime Minister with coronavirus guidance

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

People shop as normal and ignore two-metre social distancing rule amid coronavirus outbreak

Photographs have emerged of people going about their day on Lincoln Road, Peterborough ignoring the two-meter social distancing rule. Picture: Terry Harris

READER’S LETTER: From day one the UK government has failed to act quickly enough to deal with coronavirus crisis

Reader John Smithee says that

Most Read

Cambridgeshire coronavirus: Confused about whether markets can still operate? Councils are too which is why some have closed, some remain open

Cambridge market - OPEN

Girl, 8, goes viral online with ‘don’t go outside’ message to people during coronavirus pandemic

Eight-year-old Mea Howcroft from Manea has gone viral online after sending a special message to people during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jay Howcroft

All households to receive a letter from the Prime Minister with coronavirus guidance

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

People shop as normal and ignore two-metre social distancing rule amid coronavirus outbreak

Photographs have emerged of people going about their day on Lincoln Road, Peterborough ignoring the two-meter social distancing rule. Picture: Terry Harris

READER’S LETTER: From day one the UK government has failed to act quickly enough to deal with coronavirus crisis

Reader John Smithee says that

Latest from the Cambs Times

Cambridgeshire cricketers relive memorable scenes during coronavirus pandemic with ‘loo roll’ moments

Cambridgeshire cricketer Tom Williams celebrates a famous victory as Ben Stokes in a social media video. Picture: TWITTER/@CAMBSCRICKET

Fenland District Council brings residents together during coronavirus pandemic with response hub

Councillor Chris Boden, leader of Fenland District Council, is encouraging more volunteers to help with the scheme. Picture: FDC

LETTER: Why we’re asking for your support to build a sustainable future for the Cambs Times

This is why we're asking for your support to build a sustainable future for the Cambs Times. Editor John Elworthy is pictured.

Incomes collapsing, supply chains disrupted and businesses closing or spending frozen just some of the problems facing Cambridgeshire businesses says survey

Mayor James Palmer promising businesses support during the coronavirus pandemic.

‘It is a mystery’: Appeal to find missing border collie George after he went missing one week ago

Have you seen missing George the border collie? He has been missing since March 24. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24