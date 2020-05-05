Advanced search

Healthwatch Cambridgeshire calls for residents to share their coronavirus lockdown experiences

PUBLISHED: 07:00 06 May 2020

CEO of Healthwatch Cambridgeshire Sandie Smith has encouraged residents to share their experiences on changes to health and care services during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ARCHANT

CEO of Healthwatch Cambridgeshire Sandie Smith has encouraged residents to share their experiences on changes to health and care services during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

An independent champion for people using health and care services across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough is asking people to tell how they have been affected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Healthwatch Cambridgeshire is calling for people to share their experiences on how they have dealt with changes to health and care services over the last six weeks.

Sandie Smith, chief executive at Healthwatch Cambridgeshire, has produced a vlog highlighting the need for public feedback to see how local NHS and care services are managing during the lockdown.

“Things are very different out there - and we really want to know what it’s been like for people,” she said.

“People have already told us about pharmacies and how some people have had difficulty getting their medication. We have fed that back and we are asking people to be patient.”

Ms Smith said that the Healthwatch Information Service – which is free for anybody to contact - can help point people in the right direction and explain what their options are.

She also voiced concern over fewer people going for appointments or attending local A&E departments since the pandemic started, but she has urged not to delay getting help from the NHS if they need it.

“Pharmacies, like everybody else, are working extremely hard to make sure everybody is safe, and everybody gets the help they need,” she said.

To watch the vlog, click here, or to share your experience and more information, call Healthwatch Cambridgeshire on 0330 355 1285, text 07520635176 or visit https://www.healthwatchcambridgeshire.co.uk/.

