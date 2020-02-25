Chatteris care home residents dazzled in comedy show

IMG_1302_Dads_Army

Residents at a Fenland care home were dazzled by an array of superstars as part of a comedy show last week.

IMG_1311_Vera IMG_1311_Vera

Staff members at The Gables in Chatteris came together to plan an afternoon of comedy on February 20, which built on the care home's 'Stars in their Eyes' event in November.

Well-known sketches from Laurel and Hardy, 'Four Candles' from The Two Ronnies and Dad's Army, Flannagan & Allan and Norman Wisdom provided entertainment for residents, plus Vera Lynn also made a special guest appearance.

A Gables Care Home spokesman said: "It was a brilliant afternoon; our residents loved it and were laughing all the way through.

"Between the sketches we also had a sing-along of all the old-time favourites."

The Gables, located on East Park Street, provides residential care for 49 residents and supports those with memory loss or those whose conditions have worsened over time.

