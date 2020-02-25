Advanced search

Chatteris care home residents dazzled in comedy show

PUBLISHED: 16:17 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:17 25 February 2020

Residents at a Fenland care home were dazzled by an array of superstars as part of a comedy show last week.

Staff members at The Gables in Chatteris came together to plan an afternoon of comedy on February 20, which built on the care home's 'Stars in their Eyes' event in November.

Well-known sketches from Laurel and Hardy, 'Four Candles' from The Two Ronnies and Dad's Army, Flannagan & Allan and Norman Wisdom provided entertainment for residents, plus Vera Lynn also made a special guest appearance.

A Gables Care Home spokesman said: "It was a brilliant afternoon; our residents loved it and were laughing all the way through.

"Between the sketches we also had a sing-along of all the old-time favourites."

Staff at the Gables Care Home in Chatteris entertained residents with a comedy show, including The Two Ronnies as well as Laurel and Hardy. Pictures: SUPPLIEDStaff at the Gables Care Home in Chatteris entertained residents with a comedy show, including The Two Ronnies as well as Laurel and Hardy. Pictures: SUPPLIED

The Gables, located on East Park Street, provides residential care for 49 residents and supports those with memory loss or those whose conditions have worsened over time.

