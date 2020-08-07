Whittlesey yard sale hailed a success as residents turn out in force for debut event

Residents turned out in force for the first Whittlesey yard sale, selling items from shoes to clothes and books. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE Archant

Families across Whittlesey turned out in force to mark the town’s first ever yard sale.

Over 60 households opened up their driveways and gardens in the summer sunshine on Sunday, August 2, as residents were keen to support one another amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The yard sale, organised by Sandra Donnachie, raised funds for different causes including Defibrillators For All, which received £1,000 in donations from the event.

Due to the event’s success, Whittlesey’s second grand charity sale has been pencilled for this October with Eastrea, Coates and Turves wanting to get involved, with a third date planned for August next year.

“We far exceeded my expectations with stallholders having 63 stalls booked, which I understand most participated. I would have been happy with 20!” Sandra said.

“I think the weather played its part on Sunday but we had a huge turnout.

“We had a stall too and everyone who came to us told us that Whittlesey was heaving; there were people everywhere.”

