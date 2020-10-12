Video

‘You could say it is the end of an era’ - tributes to Manea man who helped run family haulier for over 40 years

From left: Paul Fox, Harold Fox and Trevor Fox in front of one of Fox's of Manea's lorries. Picture: PETER SHORT Archant

Vintage tractors rode through the streets of Manea as villagers bid farewell to one of their own.

Vintage tractors and a Fox’s of Manea led the way as family, friends and residents lined the streets of Manea to bid farewell to Trevor Fox, who died at the age of 71. Picture: DANIEL MASON Vintage tractors and a Fox’s of Manea led the way as family, friends and residents lined the streets of Manea to bid farewell to Trevor Fox, who died at the age of 71. Picture: DANIEL MASON

Family, friends and residents paid their respects to Trevor Fox, who died aged 71 last month, as he passed through the village for the final time on Friday, October 9.

Trevor, who worked for family-run haulier Fox’s of Manea since 1972, was carried on the back of one of its lorries driven by son Karl.

Vintage tractors followed on, something of a passion for Trevor who used to collect and display these in his later life.

Paul Fox, who worked for Fox’s of Manea with Trevor and father Harold for 22 years, said his brother will be best known for his hard work.

“He was a hard-working bloke who would get on and help others. If customers had a problem, he would make sure the job would be done,” Paul said.

“I guess you could say it is the end of an era.”

Having left school early, Trevor worked for haulier Ron Palmer in the 1960s after a spell with Bedford Brothers, and was also a member of the Road Haulage Association.

Since joining the family business, Trevor, who has lived in Manea for most of his life, continued until he retired in 2016, but it was not just work he enjoyed.

“Outside of work, his life revolved around his family and he used to like wining and dining. I think he also went on cruises on the Oriana,” Paul said.

“In later years, he enjoyed displaying his collection lorries. He was known for collecting steam and vintage lorries, as well as displaying old tractors.”

Trevor was also a dedicated Manchester United fan and followed Chatteris boxer Dave ‘Boy’ Green and European heavyweight champion Joe Bugner.

John Shropshire OBE, chairman of G’s Fresh that has worked with Fox’s for over 40 years, also wrote a letter to Trevor’s family after his death was announced, and for Karl, this was a fitting touch.

“We received a letter saying how dedicated Trevor was and how proud he was delivering things. To go on over 40 years working for them was quite extraordinary,” he said.

“If we had anything new in the firm, dad would let me have it and he would have my hand-me-down. If the kids needed anything, he would buy them anything.

“If you had to be somewhere at 7am, he would be there at 5.30am because he had to be first. Trevor was the kind of person that would have a row with you, but soon after, he would be your best mate.”

Trevor leaves behind wife Sandra, two children, two grandchildren, two brothers and a sister.