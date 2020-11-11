Gallery

Whittlesey falls silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day

Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day as families and friends lined the streets near the town’s war memorial. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE Archant

Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day today (Wednesday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day as families and friends lined the streets near the town’s war memorial. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day as families and friends lined the streets near the town’s war memorial. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Residents gathered, albeit socially distanced, at the town’s war memorial as they held a Two-Minute Silence.

Families and friends lined the streets as wreaths were laid and salutes were given to remember those who lost their lives in combat.

Children from Sally Day Care Childminding Services as well as current and former Standard bearers were in attendance during the Act of Remembrance.

Meanwhile, Helping Whittlesey handed more than £2,200 raised from over 10,000 knitted poppy displays to the Whittlesey branch of the Royal British Legion.

Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day as families and friends lined the streets near the town’s war memorial. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day as families and friends lined the streets near the town’s war memorial. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

MORE: Town stays determined to remember the fallen during Remembrance weekend

A spokesperson for Helping Whittlesey, said: “When help was asked for, 120 members of the community joined together to support Helping Whittlesey. This resulted in children in pre-school, local groups, crafters and people in care homes all making poppies.

“We are humbled by the way the community has come together to remember our past. Thank you to all those that gave their time to remember the debt we owe.”

Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day as families and friends lined the streets near the town’s war memorial. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day as families and friends lined the streets near the town’s war memorial. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day as families and friends lined the streets near the town’s war memorial. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day as families and friends lined the streets near the town’s war memorial. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day as families and friends lined the streets near the town’s war memorial. Pictured are members of the Whittlesey Women's Institute, including president Councillor Julie Windle (second from left). Picture: ROBERT WINDLE Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day as families and friends lined the streets near the town’s war memorial. Pictured are members of the Whittlesey Women's Institute, including president Councillor Julie Windle (second from left). Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day as families and friends lined the streets near the town’s war memorial. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day as families and friends lined the streets near the town’s war memorial. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day as families and friends lined the streets near the town’s war memorial. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day as families and friends lined the streets near the town’s war memorial. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day as families and friends lined the streets near the town’s war memorial. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day as families and friends lined the streets near the town’s war memorial. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day as families and friends lined the streets near the town’s war memorial. Pictured is Kevin McKevitt, Standard Bearer. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day as families and friends lined the streets near the town’s war memorial. Pictured is Kevin McKevitt, Standard Bearer. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day as families and friends lined the streets near the town’s war memorial. Karen Tricky (left), from Helping Whittlesey handing monies raised to Pauline Edge, chairman of the Whittlesey Royal British Legion branch. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day as families and friends lined the streets near the town’s war memorial. Karen Tricky (left), from Helping Whittlesey handing monies raised to Pauline Edge, chairman of the Whittlesey Royal British Legion branch. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day as families and friends lined the streets near the town’s war memorial. From left, Lt Colonel (Retd) David Denson TD, County Colonel of the Royal Anglian Regimental Association Cambridgeshire with Lt Colonel Alan Sharkey MBE. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day as families and friends lined the streets near the town’s war memorial. From left, Lt Colonel (Retd) David Denson TD, County Colonel of the Royal Anglian Regimental Association Cambridgeshire with Lt Colonel Alan Sharkey MBE. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day as families and friends lined the streets near the town’s war memorial. Pictured is Les Amps, former Standard Bearer. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day as families and friends lined the streets near the town’s war memorial. Pictured is Les Amps, former Standard Bearer. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day as families and friends lined the streets near the town’s war memorial. Pictured is Wally Newman, member of the Whittlesey Royal British Legion branch. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day as families and friends lined the streets near the town’s war memorial. Pictured is Wally Newman, member of the Whittlesey Royal British Legion branch. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day as families and friends lined the streets near the town’s war memorial. Here, children from Sally Day Care Childminding Services in the town take a look at the memorial. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day as families and friends lined the streets near the town’s war memorial. Here, children from Sally Day Care Childminding Services in the town take a look at the memorial. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day as families and friends lined the streets near the town’s war memorial. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day as families and friends lined the streets near the town’s war memorial. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day as families and friends lined the streets near the town’s war memorial. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day as families and friends lined the streets near the town’s war memorial. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day as families and friends lined the streets near the town’s war memorial. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE Whittlesey fell silent to remember the fallen on Armistice Day as families and friends lined the streets near the town’s war memorial. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

You may also want to watch: