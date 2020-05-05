Advanced search

Care home surprises residents during coronavirus lockdown with interactive projector

PUBLISHED: 10:49 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:49 05 May 2020

Residents at Askham House in Doddington were surprised by staff after receiving an interactive projector to help keep active and healthy minds. Picture: SUBMITTED

Residents at Askham House in Doddington were surprised by staff after receiving an interactive projector to help keep active and healthy minds. Picture: SUBMITTED

Archant

Residents at a Doddington care home have been surprised during the coronavirus pandemic after they received a dementia-friendly interactive projector.

Residents at Askham House in Doddington were surprised by staff after receiving an interactive projector to help keep active and healthy minds. Picture: SUBMITTEDResidents at Askham House in Doddington were surprised by staff after receiving an interactive projector to help keep active and healthy minds. Picture: SUBMITTED

Despite lockdown measures stopping fundraising activity, Askham Village Community have instead put forward £6,000 to complete a year of fundraising efforts for a state-of-the-art OM Interactive projector, which was unveiled last week.

With restrictions in movement in place across the five homes that make up the community, the projector aims to play a vital part in keeping residents’ minds healthy, active and stimulated through a range of cognitive experiences.

The projector is designed to stimulate, relax and encourage memory recall through natural scenes and sounds, including virtual water effects, as well as nostalgic themes and music.

Joanne Monaghan, head of care and nursing and registered manager at Askham Hall and Askham House, said: “The projector has already brought a lot of joy and positivity in light of what is going on in the world at the moment.

Residents at Askham House in Doddington were surprised by staff after receiving an interactive projector to help keep active and healthy minds. Picture: SUBMITTEDResidents at Askham House in Doddington were surprised by staff after receiving an interactive projector to help keep active and healthy minds. Picture: SUBMITTED

“It’s a really high-tech piece of equipment that’s inclusive to everyone. It has wheels so is easily transferable and can project on tables, the floor or a bed, the latter being beneficial to those who are bed-bound.

“We look after residents who have repetitive actions like tapping so it can bring a lot of stimulation and happiness by letting them sweep projected leaves, paint colourful images on walls, or touch and cause ripples in projected ponds.”

Ms Monaghan added: “It’s a piece of equipment the staff have wanted for a long time, so to have Askham surprise us by accelerating the purchase is amazing - it shows they support us on the ideas we come up with.”

After an initial demonstration of the projector last year, staff found that residents and their families instantly took to it, encouraging the team’s fundraising efforts to get one of their own.

Residents at Askham House in Doddington were surprised by staff after receiving an interactive projector to help keep active and healthy minds. Picture: SUBMITTEDResidents at Askham House in Doddington were surprised by staff after receiving an interactive projector to help keep active and healthy minds. Picture: SUBMITTED

More than £2,000 was raised through raffles, bingo, coffee mornings, ‘name the stuffed toy’ challenges and crazy hat days, with some staff even dying their hair purple to help achieve the fundraising target.

Kerrie Whytock, Askham’s activities coordinator, said: “The new projector is a major asset to Askham.

“The residents are having great fun using it and already have a favourite game – they love challenging the staff to air hockey!”

Let us know what you’re doing for others during the coronavirus pandemic - email Daniel.Mason@archant.co.uk with more information.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Village college blaze thought to be work of arsonists

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Coronavirus fears in the Fens as county council leader Steve Count warns: ‘There has been a spike in cases in the March area’

Steve Count, leader of Cambs County Council, has warned of a spike in Covid-19 cases in his hometown of March, Picture; ARCHANT

Son confirms his father Kit Owen - six times the mayor of March - died suddenly from coronavirus

Kit Owen (left) from 2014 on being elected mayor of March for the sixth time. And (right) a photo released today by his family Picture; ARCHANT/FAMILY

Drive-through coronavirus testing facility opens at East of England showground in Peterborough

New coronavirus drive through testing facility opens at East of England showground, Peterborough. This was the scene on Saturday just days after it opened Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Most Read

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Village college blaze thought to be work of arsonists

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Coronavirus fears in the Fens as county council leader Steve Count warns: ‘There has been a spike in cases in the March area’

Steve Count, leader of Cambs County Council, has warned of a spike in Covid-19 cases in his hometown of March, Picture; ARCHANT

Son confirms his father Kit Owen - six times the mayor of March - died suddenly from coronavirus

Kit Owen (left) from 2014 on being elected mayor of March for the sixth time. And (right) a photo released today by his family Picture; ARCHANT/FAMILY

Drive-through coronavirus testing facility opens at East of England showground in Peterborough

New coronavirus drive through testing facility opens at East of England showground, Peterborough. This was the scene on Saturday just days after it opened Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Latest from the Cambs Times

WATCH: Drone footage of A14 opening

Aerial shot of the A14 PICTURE: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Officials praise “brilliant” recycling and waste keyworkers for dedication during the coronavirus lockdown

Officials thank recycling and waste workers for their commitment and dedication during the coronavirus lockdown. Image: SUBMITTED

Care home surprises residents during coronavirus lockdown with interactive projector

Residents at Askham House in Doddington were surprised by staff after receiving an interactive projector to help keep active and healthy minds. Picture: SUBMITTED

Students pile in with ‘thank you’ messages to their teachers for home learning

Students at Wisbech Grammar School have begun a thank you campaign by posting an online video to thank their teachers for sujpport during the lockdown, The thank you campaign is now being extended. Picture; FILE

LETTER: Our country ‘lags behind’ in coronavirus war - ‘always playing catch up’

Ely Standard reader Ray Crick says the coronavirus has sent the government's good fortune out the window. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pictured. Picture: PA Video/PA Wire
Drive 24