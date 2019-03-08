Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Up to 250 new homes planned near Jack's supermarket in Chatteris, residents are told

PUBLISHED: 16:17 12 August 2019

Chatteris residents received a copy of this document today, outlining plans for the development of up to 250 homes on land next to Jack's supermarket. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELAINE COOMBES

Chatteris residents received a copy of this document today, outlining plans for the development of up to 250 homes on land next to Jack's supermarket. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELAINE COOMBES

Archant

A new housing development in Chatteris is aiming to get underway, despite not being given full consent.

Residents have received leaflets from Robertson Strategic Asset Management (RASM) today, detailing plans to secure outline planning permission in partnership with Triman Developments to build up to 250 houses next to Jack's supermarket on Fenland Way.

According to the leaflet, the site, known as Womb Farm, aims to extend to eight hectares and has already gained planning permission, although there is "no commercial or operator demand".

RASM say the development plans to provide a range of new homes, 25% of those being affordable, as well as extensive open space and a play area in a bid to meet Fenland's housing target in five years time.

There has been a mixed reaction from residents, who took to social media to share their thoughts.

One commented: "People need somewhere to live, and I think it's a good proposal."

Another said: "We need industry and jobs locally, otherwise it is just a dormitory."

A resident posted: "Affordable housing is needed, but facilities need to be able to cope."

Another added: "Personally, I love Chatteris exactly how it is."

An information session on the plans will be held next Wednesday (August 21) at the Green Welly Motel between 2-8pm.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Fed-up communities plagued by drug dealers help Fenland Police seize large quantities of drugs in three separate raids within 48 hours

Fenland Police seized drugs from Chatteris (left) and March as part of a continuing crackdown. Tip-offs from the public played a part. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Whittlesey entrepreneur returns from free exotic cruise as a reward for ‘exceptional achievement’

Sam Hammond Donald from Whittlesey returned from a free cruise around the Greek islands after showing 'exceptional achievement' in her role as a self-employed demonstrator at global craft company, Stampin' Up! Picture: SAM HAMMOND DONALD

‘Outstanding’ performance by March Town as they secure victory over Norwich United in memorable FA Cup tie

March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

Shed fire nearly spread to houses in Chatteris and combine harvester alight in Parson Drove

A shed fire nearly spread to fences and houses in Chatteris while a combine harvester caught fire in Parson Drove. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Chinese entrepreneur snaps up former Royal Papworth Hospital site with promise of 1,000 jobs and £265m investment to create five-star ‘wellness village’

Chinese entrepreneur Grace Bian (left) whose company is acquiring the former Royal Papworth Hospital site in Cambridgeshire to turn it into a £256 million health and wellness complex. Grace is described as an investor, innovator, dealmaker and business model creator ‘who effectively connects and secure deals for global organisations from all parts of the world’.Picture; GLOBAL HEALTH/ARCHANT

Most Read

Fed-up communities plagued by drug dealers help Fenland Police seize large quantities of drugs in three separate raids within 48 hours

Fenland Police seized drugs from Chatteris (left) and March as part of a continuing crackdown. Tip-offs from the public played a part. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Whittlesey entrepreneur returns from free exotic cruise as a reward for ‘exceptional achievement’

Sam Hammond Donald from Whittlesey returned from a free cruise around the Greek islands after showing 'exceptional achievement' in her role as a self-employed demonstrator at global craft company, Stampin' Up! Picture: SAM HAMMOND DONALD

‘Outstanding’ performance by March Town as they secure victory over Norwich United in memorable FA Cup tie

March Town manager Brett Whaley rallied his troops to a 2-1 victory over Norwich United at the GER on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

Shed fire nearly spread to houses in Chatteris and combine harvester alight in Parson Drove

A shed fire nearly spread to fences and houses in Chatteris while a combine harvester caught fire in Parson Drove. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Chinese entrepreneur snaps up former Royal Papworth Hospital site with promise of 1,000 jobs and £265m investment to create five-star ‘wellness village’

Chinese entrepreneur Grace Bian (left) whose company is acquiring the former Royal Papworth Hospital site in Cambridgeshire to turn it into a £256 million health and wellness complex. Grace is described as an investor, innovator, dealmaker and business model creator ‘who effectively connects and secure deals for global organisations from all parts of the world’.Picture; GLOBAL HEALTH/ARCHANT

Latest from the Cambs Times

March rail station coffee shop to open with experts Susanne and Bruce at the helm

A familiar sight at Ely market but now the owners of this super al fresco drinking experience are to expand by opening a coffee shop in their home town of March and at the rail station. Picture; SILVER OAK

Up to 250 new homes planned near Jack’s supermarket in Chatteris, residents are told

Chatteris residents received a copy of this document today, outlining plans for the development of up to 250 homes on land next to Jack's supermarket. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELAINE COOMBES

Half a million pounds raised to transform hospital department in King’s Lynn

More than half a million pounds has been raised for a hospital in King’s Lynn for patients to benefit from specialist equipment. Pictured, from left, are: Dr Sarah Fleming, medical director Dr Frankie Swords, league of friends secretary Carol Crake, league of friends chair Penny Hipkin, league of friends president Viscountess Valeria Coke, chief executive Caroline Shaw and trust chair Professor Steve Barnett. Picture: VICTORIA FEAR Picture: VICTORIA FEAR

Shed fire nearly spread to houses in Chatteris and combine harvester alight in Parson Drove

A shed fire nearly spread to fences and houses in Chatteris while a combine harvester caught fire in Parson Drove. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Sports stars and celebrities alike to come together for charity match to tackle mental health stigma

Nick Hudson is organising a charity football match involving sports stars and celebrities alike at Wisbech Town FC this weekend in aid of mental health campaign CALM, in a bid to encourage men to speak out about mental health issues. Picture: FACEBOOK/NICK HUDSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists