Up to 250 new homes planned near Jack's supermarket in Chatteris, residents are told

Chatteris residents received a copy of this document today, outlining plans for the development of up to 250 homes on land next to Jack's supermarket. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELAINE COOMBES Archant

A new housing development in Chatteris is aiming to get underway, despite not being given full consent.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents have received leaflets from Robertson Strategic Asset Management (RASM) today, detailing plans to secure outline planning permission in partnership with Triman Developments to build up to 250 houses next to Jack's supermarket on Fenland Way.

According to the leaflet, the site, known as Womb Farm, aims to extend to eight hectares and has already gained planning permission, although there is "no commercial or operator demand".

RASM say the development plans to provide a range of new homes, 25% of those being affordable, as well as extensive open space and a play area in a bid to meet Fenland's housing target in five years time.

There has been a mixed reaction from residents, who took to social media to share their thoughts.

One commented: "People need somewhere to live, and I think it's a good proposal."

Another said: "We need industry and jobs locally, otherwise it is just a dormitory."

A resident posted: "Affordable housing is needed, but facilities need to be able to cope."

Another added: "Personally, I love Chatteris exactly how it is."

An information session on the plans will be held next Wednesday (August 21) at the Green Welly Motel between 2-8pm.

You may also want to watch: