Fenland residents continue to share praise for key workers across district during coronavirus pandemic

Residents have praised key workers in Fenland during the coronavirus pandemic. Here, 'thank you' messages are plastered over the windscreen of a refuse lorry. Picture: TWITTER/FDC Archant

Some of Fenland’s key workers, from waste and recycling crews to postmen, have received praise from across the district for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

THANK YOU! ❤️ Our refuse crews have been overwhelmed with all the lovely thank you messages from residents showing appreciation for their hard work. The teams are really touched by everyone's support during this difficult time. #proud #frontlineworkers #thankyou pic.twitter.com/5i2cZaf0Af — Fenland Council (@FenlandCouncil) April 1, 2020

Residents have taken to social media to share their thoughts for those who continue to keep Fenland moving amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Images of appreciation are being attached to bins, while some have said they simply “could not cope without you”.

One resident complimented those workers emptying the bins along Bridge Street in Chatteris by posting a picture of them hard at work. He said: “Let’s say a big thanks to these guys.”

Others also sent their well wishes. One person said: “Thank you for keeping our bins moving and putting yourselves on the line”, while another added: “From the street sweepers to the top surgeons, each & every one of you are vital to society.”

Residents have praised key workers in Fenland during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: FACEBOOK/CHATTERIS DISCUSSION/MARTYN JOLLEY Residents have praised key workers in Fenland during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: FACEBOOK/CHATTERIS DISCUSSION/MARTYN JOLLEY

Another person believes that those working during the pandemic deserve an extra reward for their efforts. They said: “After all this is over, I hope that all the bosses will give their employees a big bonus who have gone above and beyond at keeping us going.”

There was also a heartfelt message sent to Fenland District Council (FDC) from residents Spencer, 7 and Todd, 4, which read: “Bin men, please take this and use before eating while on your round. STAY SAFE.”

Spencer and Todd’s mum, Jade, said: “On our collection day - after hearing on Good Morning Britain about refuse collectors - my son had a meltdown about them being able to eat their lunch, so we decided that this was the only thing we could do to help.”

After receiving the note, dustman Duncan Blackmore thanked the pair and said: “Thank you Spencer, you have a heart of gold and the guys on the dustcarts all say thank you. And Todd too.”

Residents have praised key workers in Fenland during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: FACEBOOK/CHATTERIS DISCUSSION Residents have praised key workers in Fenland during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: FACEBOOK/CHATTERIS DISCUSSION

Meanwhile, postman Martyn Jolley was covering his usual route before being greeted to a hand-drawn poster which read: “Thank you for your service”.

In a tweet, FDC said: “Our refuse crews have been overwhelmed with all the lovely thank you messages from residents showing appreciation for their hard work.

“The teams are really touched by everyone’s support during this difficult time.”

