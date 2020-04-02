Advanced search

Fenland residents continue to share praise for key workers across district during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 12:32 02 April 2020

Residents have praised key workers in Fenland during the coronavirus pandemic. Here, 'thank you' messages are plastered over the windscreen of a refuse lorry. Picture: TWITTER/FDC

Residents have praised key workers in Fenland during the coronavirus pandemic. Here, 'thank you' messages are plastered over the windscreen of a refuse lorry. Picture: TWITTER/FDC

Some of Fenland’s key workers, from waste and recycling crews to postmen, have received praise from across the district for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents have taken to social media to share their thoughts for those who continue to keep Fenland moving amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Images of appreciation are being attached to bins, while some have said they simply “could not cope without you”.

One resident complimented those workers emptying the bins along Bridge Street in Chatteris by posting a picture of them hard at work. He said: “Let’s say a big thanks to these guys.”

Others also sent their well wishes. One person said: “Thank you for keeping our bins moving and putting yourselves on the line”, while another added: “From the street sweepers to the top surgeons, each & every one of you are vital to society.”

Residents have praised key workers in Fenland during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: FACEBOOK/CHATTERIS DISCUSSION/MARTYN JOLLEYResidents have praised key workers in Fenland during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: FACEBOOK/CHATTERIS DISCUSSION/MARTYN JOLLEY

Another person believes that those working during the pandemic deserve an extra reward for their efforts. They said: “After all this is over, I hope that all the bosses will give their employees a big bonus who have gone above and beyond at keeping us going.”

There was also a heartfelt message sent to Fenland District Council (FDC) from residents Spencer, 7 and Todd, 4, which read: “Bin men, please take this and use before eating while on your round. STAY SAFE.”

Spencer and Todd’s mum, Jade, said: “On our collection day - after hearing on Good Morning Britain about refuse collectors - my son had a meltdown about them being able to eat their lunch, so we decided that this was the only thing we could do to help.”

After receiving the note, dustman Duncan Blackmore thanked the pair and said: “Thank you Spencer, you have a heart of gold and the guys on the dustcarts all say thank you. And Todd too.”

Residents have praised key workers in Fenland during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: FACEBOOK/CHATTERIS DISCUSSIONResidents have praised key workers in Fenland during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: FACEBOOK/CHATTERIS DISCUSSION

Meanwhile, postman Martyn Jolley was covering his usual route before being greeted to a hand-drawn poster which read: “Thank you for your service”.

In a tweet, FDC said: “Our refuse crews have been overwhelmed with all the lovely thank you messages from residents showing appreciation for their hard work.

“The teams are really touched by everyone’s support during this difficult time.”

Are you organising any community projects or ideas during the COVID-19 outbreak? Tell us what you’re getting up to - email Daniel.Mason@archant.co.uk.

Driver ‘spits on mum and daughter’ before passenger shouts ‘he has coronavirus’ amid widespread pandemic

A driver reportedly spat on a mother and daughter walking along New Road in Chattering on Monday, March 30. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Conflicting views about whether markets remain open across Cambridgeshire and East Anglia as new closures announced

Cambridge market - OPEN

Families across Cambridgeshire cheer up the mood amid coronavirus pandemic with a flurry of rainbows

An East Cambridgeshire police officer outside The WIllows Day Care Nursery in Soham. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE

Coronavirus: MP Steve Barclay re-assured closures of minor injury units he helped to save will only be temporary

He fought to save them but now Steve Barclay MP says he accepts the reasons for the temporary closure of minior injury units at Doddington and Wisbech. Health chiefs have assured him the closures are only temporary and will re-open, Picture; ARCHANT

Parents make window in fence for children to safely see each other amid coronavirus pandemic

Bethany and Sophie Henry-Elliott aged 9 and 5 with Lily and Emily Furnell aged 7 and 4 thanks to a window installed in their garden fence. Picture: Terry Harris

