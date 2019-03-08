Advanced search

Underground electrical fire suspected in March as police urge residents in nearby homes to stay inside

PUBLISHED: 16:54 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:34 20 August 2019

Residents in part of March were warned to stay inside after reports within the past few minutes of a possible underground electrical fire.

Cambridgeshire Police said fire crews were at the scene in Deerfield Road, March, and all emergency services have been alerted.

A tweet from Cambs Cops in the past few minutes said: "….from Cambs Fire, please be aware they are attending a possible underground electrical fire in Deerfield Rd, March.

"Please avoid the area and residents to stay inside."

More to follow....

Underground electrical fire suspected in March as police urge residents in nearby homes to stay inside

Emergency services at scene of suspected undeground electrical fire in March. : ARCHANT

