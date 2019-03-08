Underground electrical fire suspected in March as police urge residents in nearby homes to stay inside
PUBLISHED: 16:54 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:34 20 August 2019
Archant
Residents in part of March were warned to stay inside after reports within the past few minutes of a possible underground electrical fire.
Cambridgeshire Police said fire crews were at the scene in Deerfield Road, March, and all emergency services have been alerted.
A tweet from Cambs Cops in the past few minutes said: "….from Cambs Fire, please be aware they are attending a possible underground electrical fire in Deerfield Rd, March.
"Please avoid the area and residents to stay inside."
More to follow....