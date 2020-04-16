Have your say on the future of March Station as part of investment programme into Fenland’s railways

A public consultation has been launched to allow residents to have their say on what they want platform one at March Railway Station to look like. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL Archant

Residents are being encouraged to share their thoughts on one of Fenland’s railway stations as part of a public consultation launched this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A consultation on the platform one buildings at March Railway Station has been launched to seek people’s views on three different layout design options, after the installation of new platform waiting shelters at Manea and Whittlesea stations.

Both projects are part of the £9.5 million Fenland Stations Regeneration Project funded by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and driven by Fenland District Council on behalf of the Hereward Community Rail Partnership.

Cllr Chris Seaton, Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder for transport, said: “The rooms look tired and in need of improvement to meet the standard of a modern-day railway station.

“March Railway Station is recognised as a building of signiﬁcant local interest with historical charm and character that is important to the local community.

“I would urge people to take part in the consultation and help shape the future of the station.”

The main entrance to platform one remains the same throughout the three designs, but there are different options for the location and size of the waiting room, ticket office and toilets, as well as space for the creation of a new shop or business premises.

Mayor James Palmer, of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, said: “We’re investing heavily in Fenland rail services, and that money is all about creating a better journey for passengers along this line.

“Whether it’s fit-for-purpose new buildings at March, or shelters at Whittlesea and Manea, it’s fantastic to get improvements that make a difference to people’s travel and will help the area feature more on the tourist map.”

Alan Neville, customer and community engagement manager at Greater Anglia, which manages March Railway Station, said: “We’re delighted to work with the Hereward Line Community Rail Partnership and the funding partners to breathe new life into March station, helping to secure the building’s future and bring it back into use for the benefit of rail passengers and the community.”

Public consultation events are unable to go ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic, but people can have their say via an online survey at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/marchstation.

You may also want to watch:

The survey runs until Saturday, May 9.