Advanced search

Have your say on the future of March Station as part of investment programme into Fenland’s railways

PUBLISHED: 16:36 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:36 16 April 2020

A public consultation has been launched to allow residents to have their say on what they want platform one at March Railway Station to look like. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL

A public consultation has been launched to allow residents to have their say on what they want platform one at March Railway Station to look like. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL

Archant

Residents are being encouraged to share their thoughts on one of Fenland’s railway stations as part of a public consultation launched this week.

A consultation on the platform one buildings at March Railway Station has been launched to seek people’s views on three different layout design options, after the installation of new platform waiting shelters at Manea and Whittlesea stations.

Both projects are part of the £9.5 million Fenland Stations Regeneration Project funded by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and driven by Fenland District Council on behalf of the Hereward Community Rail Partnership.

Cllr Chris Seaton, Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder for transport, said: “The rooms look tired and in need of improvement to meet the standard of a modern-day railway station.

“March Railway Station is recognised as a building of signiﬁcant local interest with historical charm and character that is important to the local community.

“I would urge people to take part in the consultation and help shape the future of the station.”

The main entrance to platform one remains the same throughout the three designs, but there are different options for the location and size of the waiting room, ticket office and toilets, as well as space for the creation of a new shop or business premises.

Mayor James Palmer, of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, said: “We’re investing heavily in Fenland rail services, and that money is all about creating a better journey for passengers along this line.

“Whether it’s fit-for-purpose new buildings at March, or shelters at Whittlesea and Manea, it’s fantastic to get improvements that make a difference to people’s travel and will help the area feature more on the tourist map.”

Alan Neville, customer and community engagement manager at Greater Anglia, which manages March Railway Station, said: “We’re delighted to work with the Hereward Line Community Rail Partnership and the funding partners to breathe new life into March station, helping to secure the building’s future and bring it back into use for the benefit of rail passengers and the community.”

Public consultation events are unable to go ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic, but people can have their say via an online survey at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/marchstation.

You may also want to watch:

The survey runs until Saturday, May 9.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: 100 times a day we’re told ‘stay at home’ but the big question is whether everyone in Peterborough is listening?

People in Peterborough Still out enjoying the hot weather during lockdown, Embankment, Peterborough Wednesday 08 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Nurse returns from 12-hour shift to find note telling her she is “a disgrace and has been reported”

Deb Leighton's daughter found this note posted through her letter box after returning from her role as an NHS worker for Peterborough Hospital PICTURE: Deb Leighton

Couple who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent sing from their Fen river mooring for passers-by

Singing March couple Tony and Patsy Gosling are performing from their home for passers-by doing their daily exercise. Picture: Facebook/TonyAndPatsy Gosling/ITV

Cambridgeshire County Council to agree multi million pound contract to build Kings Dyke level crossing improvement scheme - and work will start this year

Kings Dyke crossing project approved

Doddington man makes own personal protective equipment and raises thousands in bid to save more lives from coronavirus pandemic

Callum Butler has been making 3D printed visors and mask supports (right) for key workers. Left, just some of those who have benefitted from Callum's work. Pictures: CALLUM BUTLER

Most Read

Coronavirus: 100 times a day we’re told ‘stay at home’ but the big question is whether everyone in Peterborough is listening?

People in Peterborough Still out enjoying the hot weather during lockdown, Embankment, Peterborough Wednesday 08 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Nurse returns from 12-hour shift to find note telling her she is “a disgrace and has been reported”

Deb Leighton's daughter found this note posted through her letter box after returning from her role as an NHS worker for Peterborough Hospital PICTURE: Deb Leighton

Couple who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent sing from their Fen river mooring for passers-by

Singing March couple Tony and Patsy Gosling are performing from their home for passers-by doing their daily exercise. Picture: Facebook/TonyAndPatsy Gosling/ITV

Cambridgeshire County Council to agree multi million pound contract to build Kings Dyke level crossing improvement scheme - and work will start this year

Kings Dyke crossing project approved

Doddington man makes own personal protective equipment and raises thousands in bid to save more lives from coronavirus pandemic

Callum Butler has been making 3D printed visors and mask supports (right) for key workers. Left, just some of those who have benefitted from Callum's work. Pictures: CALLUM BUTLER

Latest from the Cambs Times

Meet the community heroes going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic

Meet the heroes from across Cambridgeshire going above and beyond to help their community during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictures: Submitted

Have your say on the future of March Station as part of investment programme into Fenland’s railways

A public consultation has been launched to allow residents to have their say on what they want platform one at March Railway Station to look like. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL

Singing in virtual dementia choir has lifted couple’s spirits during lockdown

Ely couple Susan and Laurie Chapman say that being able to sing in Dementia Sing, a virtual choir run by Kathryn Rowlands of All in Sound, has lifted their spirits during lockdown and given them something to look forward to each week. Susan, 68, has been isolating with her husband Laurie, 72, who has Alzheimer’s disease. Picture: MUSIC FOR DEMENTIA

Curious sheep repeatedly rescued after getting stuck in the mud while on riverside adventure

Several curious sheep had to be repeatedly rescued by Cambs Fire crews after they got stuck in the mud whilst adventuring to the river near Coates. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE

Jail for man who spat at and bit police officers after claiming he had coronavirus

Terry Simmons claimed he had coronavirus before spitting at an officer and biting another - after barging his way into a house, claiming he had COVID-19. He has been jailed for 36 weeks. Picture: POLICE
Drive 24