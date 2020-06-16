Advanced search

Residents urged to share their thoughts on dealing with coronavirus in Healthwatch Cambridgeshire survey

PUBLISHED: 13:28 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:28 16 June 2020

Residents across Cambridgeshire are being urged to take part in a Healthwatch survey to share how they have managed during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: YOPEY/CHRIS FELL

Residents are being urged to take part in a survey to tell the NHS and care organisations across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough how they have coped during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 10-minute survey, launched by Healthwatch Cambridgeshire, wants residents to anonymously share their thoughts on the support they’ve received over the last few months amid changes to healthcare services.

Briefings on the findings will be published every two weeks, which will be shared with the NHS and local authorities to help them understand how residents are feeling.

A spokesperson for Healthwatch Cambridgeshire said: “Everyone has been affected in some way by the virus and the changes in our services and communities.

“It’s important that Healthwatch hears from a full range of people, including those with long term health conditions, people who have been shielding, with disabilities or those experiencing mental health difficulties.”

To complete the survey, visit https://www.healthwatchcambridgeshire.co.uk/coronavirus-yourviews.

